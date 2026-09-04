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Delhi rain floods IGI airport, 9 flights diverted, 400+ delayed

Heavy rain hit Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, leaving flight operations severely disrupted, with waterlogging reported across parts of the airport and over 400 flights delayed and nine diverted.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 08:41 PM IST

Delhi rain floods IGI airport, 9 flights diverted, 400+ delayed
Delhi rain floods IGI airport, 9 flights diverted, 400+ delayed (Source: ANI)
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Torrential downpour on Friday left Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi badly submerged, with severe flooding disrupting the entire complex. Nine flights were diverted while over 400 flights were delayed as heavy rain also caused water accumulation on the airport’s approach roads and forecourts of Terminal 2 and 3. 

Delhi Airport waterlogged after heavy rain

In a post on X on Friday evening, Delhi Airport said the accumulated water was cleared within some time. 

An official said four flights each were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow, and one flight was diverted to Ahmedabad, between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country’s busiest airport and handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily. "We remain committed to ensuring a safe and seamless experience for all passengers," the Delhi Airport said on X.

IMD issues red alert

According to IMD, moderate to heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon, with some areas continuing to receive rain into the evening and night. The wet spell is expected to continue on Saturday, September 5, as an active monsoon system and a low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh influence weather conditions. Rain intensity is likely to ease from September 6, though light rain or drizzle may continue.

Delhi started Friday under cloudy skies, with unsettled weather expected throughout the day. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 32°C at Safdarjung, along with moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning, particularly during the afternoon.

The downpour is expected to continue into Saturday, with the IMD forecasting another day of heavy rain across the Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi region on September 5. Delhi’s local forecast also indicates moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning at different times during the day.

West Uttar Pradesh, which covers several NCR areas including Noida and Ghaziabad, is also under a heavy-rain warning for September 4 and 5. The IMD also placed it under an orange warning, according to its nowcast issued around 3:30 pm. However, the IMD issued no weather warning for Gurugram in Haryana.

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