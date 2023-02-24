Search icon
Delhi: Railway track video shoot goes horribly wrong, two youths die after being hit by train

Delhi news: Two bodies were found by police, and an investigation revealed that they were shooting a video with their mobile phones when they met with an accident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 08:53 PM IST

Delhi: Railway track video shoot goes horribly wrong, two youths die after being hit by train
Representational Image

According to the Delhi Police, two young men were killed after a train ran over them while they filmed with a cell phone on the tracks close to the Kanti Nagar overpass in the nation's capital.

Vansh Sharma, 23, a third-year BTech student, and Monu, 20, a salesperson, have been named as the two young people who lost their lives. They were both Delhi natives, namely from the neighbourhood of Kanti Nagar Extension.

Police got word of the incident on February 22 at 4:35 p.m. local time, and they responded to Shahdara police station at Old Delhi Railway station.

After receiving the report, the police went to the scene, where they located and removed the remains for further investigation.

According to the police, the remains were taken to the mortuary at GTB Hospital, where they will remain until a postmortem can be performed. In addition to that, their mobile devices were discovered on the track.

"On inquiry, it was found that the deceased used to shoot short films on mobile and came to railway tracks to make live videos. Their mobiles were also found on the track," said the police.

The matter is being investigated further.

(With inputs from ANI)

