Delhi railway job fraud: 28 people made to count trains at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi: A major recruitment fraud has emerged in the National Capital wherein 28 people from Tamil Nadu were made to count trains at New Delhi Railway Station for over a month. The victims were unaware that the job assigned to them was part of an elaborate job scam devised to dupe them. The unsuspecting victims were told that they were appointed as travel ticket examiner (TTE), clerks and traffic assistants, and counting arrivals and departures was part of their training. For the fake training, the new joinees were charged between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 24 lakh.

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing is investigating the fraud. The incident took place between June and July this year, and the victims were duped of a total of Rs 2.67 crore. The complaint was lodged by a man named M Subbusamy, an ex-serviceman, according to PTI.