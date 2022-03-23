BREAKING: Delhi put on high-security alert after inputs of possible terror attack

The national capital Delhi has been put on high-security alert after Uttar Pradesh police received inputs of possible terror attacks, said sources. An anonymous email, purportedly by a terrorist organisation Tehrik-e-Taliban was received by some, about which the Uttar Pradesh police was informed.

In a quick move, UP police forwarded the details about the purported email to the Delhi Police and alerted them. Earlier, there was input of terrorist attack on Holi as well which had put the Delhi Police on high alert.

As per the inputs provided, Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted preventive searches in Sarojni Nagar market of New Delhi. Delhi Police officials said, "We went there not to close the market but to conduct a preventive search."

Sources informed that Delhi police is trying to trace the origin of the email sent while also trying to verify the claim made in the email by the anonymous sender. Meanwhile, media reports suggest the interrogation of the terrorists arrested in Bhopal on Sunday revealed that there is a possibility of increasing terrorist activities and attacks in nine states of the country.

(With ANI Inputs)