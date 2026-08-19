Delhi Pump Explosion: 2 killed as CNG cylinder explodes at fuel pump; here's what happened

An explosion of a CNG cylinder of a truck at a fuel station near Tikri Kalan Metro Station in the Outer Delhi area in Delhi claimed two lives and left six others injured on Wednesday, the Delhi police officials said. The incident happened when the CNG fuel was being filled, the officials said.

An explosion of a CNG cylinder of a truck at a fuel station near Tikri Kalan Metro Station in the Outer Delhi area in Delhi claimed two lives and left six others injured on Wednesday, the Delhi police officials said. The incident happened when the CNG fuel was being filled, the officials said.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Manish, a resident of West Delhi's Baba Haridas Colony. According to the officials, he was filling the gas in the CNG cylinder of the truck. The other deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Sunny Nizampur. The officials said that the death toll is expected to rise.

VIDEO | Delhi: Visuals from the CNG station where one person was killed and five others injured after a truck's gas cylinder exploded while being refilled in outer Delhi's Tikri Kalan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p)#Delhi pic.twitter.com/hU0MWTyx2W — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2026

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the six injured persons are in critical condition. The officials said that they were seen standing nearby when the explosion occurred and sustained injuries.

The DFS said that it received a call about the blast at around 3:37 p.m., following which six fire tenders were dispatched to the incident site. As soon as the information regarding the blast was received, large teams of police and fire personnel were deployed in the area. The injured were subsequently shifted to the nearest hospital.

According to the officials, the exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. "An investigation is underway to identify what led to the explosion," a fire service official stated.

The officials stated that the explosion triggered panic in the area. Following this, the fire service personnel carried out all the required precautionary measures at the spot. The public is being asked to avoid the area as the investigation remains ongoing. The situation is currently under control, the officials further mentioned. They added that further details regarding the blast and the hospitalised people are awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)