Delhi primary schools shut for 2 days as air quality turns 'severe'

At least 18 out of 37 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) in the 'severe' category.

PTI

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

All government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next two days in view of rising pollution levels, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Thursday night. Pollution levels in the national capital entered the "severe" zone for the first time this season on Thursday, with scientists warning of a further spike over the next two weeks.

In a post on 'X', the chief minister said, "In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days." At least 18 out of 37 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) in the “severe” category.

The areas where AQI breached the 400-mark are - Anand Vihar (450), Bawana (452), Burari Crossing (408), Dwarka Sector 8 (445), Jahangirpuri (433), Mundka (460), NSIT Dwarka (406), Najafgarh (414), Narela (433), Nehru Nagar (400), New Moti Bagh (423), Okhla Phase 2 (415), Patparganj (412), Punjabi Bagh (445), R K Puram (417), Rohini (454), Shadipur (407) and Wazirpur (435).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Delhi pollution: Construction work, entry of diesel trucks banned as air quality worsens

