Delhi: President delegates L-G power to constitute any authority or statutory body, appoint members to boards

It is likely to cause a fresh showdown between the L-G and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in the union territory.

President Droupadi Murmu has delegated powers to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena to constitute and appoint members to any authority, board, commission, or statutory body under any law enacted by the Parliament that is applicable to the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The gazette notification issued by the MHA on Tuesday said "In pursuance of clause (1) of article 239 of the Constitution read with section 45D of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 (1 of 1992), the President hereby directs that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall, subject to the control of the President and until further orders, exercise the powers of the President under clause (a) of section 45D of the said Act for constitution of any authority, board, commission or any statutory body by whatever name it may be called, or for appointment of any Government officer or ex officio member to such authority, board, commission or any statutory body.

It is likely to cause a fresh showdown between the L-G and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in the union territory.

Earlier on Monday, the President sanctioned the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission of India, which will serve from September 1, 2024, to August 31, 2027.

According to the notification issued on Monday, the commission will comprise a full-time Chairperson, four members, and additional ex-officio and part-time members.

The commission's role will be to review and recommend legal reforms to improve the Indian legal system.

The notification stated that the sanction of the President is accorded to the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission of India for three years from 1st September 2024 to 31st August 2027 consisting of (i) a full-time Chairperson;(ii) four full-time Members (including Member-Secretary); (iii) Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs as ex officio Member; (iv) Secretary, Legislative Department as ex officio Member; and (v) not more than five part-time Members.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)