Delhi prepares for COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, check details

The coronavirus vaccination drive will be launched all across India on January 16.

The national capital is all set for the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Saturday at 81 centres with healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic to be given the shots first. Vaccination will kick off from the state-run LNJP Hospital with a simple ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Here is a list of centres where the vaccination will take place in Delhi:

Delhi Central Delhi---Lok Nayak Hospital 110002 Public District Hospital

Delhi Central Delhi---Burari Hospital 110084 Public District Hospital

Delhi Central Delhi---St Stephens Hospital 110054 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi Central Delhi---GB Pant Hospital 110002 Public District Hospital

Delhi Central Delhi---Dr. B L Kapur Memorial Hospital 110005 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi Central Delhi---Sir Ganga Ram Hospital 110060 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi Central Delhi---Dr. N.C. Joshi Hospital 110005 Public Sub Divisional Hospital

Delhi Central Delhi---Tirath Ram Shah Charitable Hospital 110054 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi Central Delhi---Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital 110054 Public District Hospital

Delhi East Delhi---Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital 110091 Public District Hospital

Delhi East Delhi---Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya 110031 Public District Hospital

Delhi East Delhi---Max Patparganj 110092 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi East Delhi---Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital 110096 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi East Delhi---Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute 110092 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi New Delhi---Charak Palika Hospital NDMC 110021 Public District Hospital

Delhi New Delhi---Delhi Cantt. General Hospital 110010 Public CHC

Delhi New Delhi---Primus Super Specialty Hospital 110021 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi New Delhi---Northern Railway Central Hospital DH 110055 Public District Hospital

Delhi New Delhi---Indian Spinal Injuries Centre 110070 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi North Delhi---Maharishi Valmiki Hospital 110039 Public District Hospital

Delhi North Delhi---Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital 110040 Public District Hospital

Delhi North Delhi---Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital 110033 Public District Hospital

Delhi North Delhi---Maha Durga Charitable Trust 110009 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi North East Delhi---DH JPC Hospital 110053 Public District Hospital

Delhi North East Delhi---Panchsheel Hospitals Private ltd. 110053 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi North West Delhi---Dr Baba Shahab Ambedkar Hospital Rohini DH 110085 Public District Hospital

Delhi North West Delhi---Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Mangolpuri DH 110083 Public District Hospital

Delhi North West Delhi---Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital DH 110052 Public District Hospital

Delhi North West Delhi---Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital DH 110034 Public District Hospital

Delhi North West Delhi---Shree Agarsain International Hospital 110086 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi North West Delhi---Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh 110088 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi North West Delhi---Max Hospital 110088 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi North West Delhi---Jaipur Golden Hospital 110085 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi North West Delhi---Saroj Super Specialty Hospital 110085 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi North West Delhi---Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital 110085 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi Shahdara---Doctor Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan DH 110032 Public District Hospital

Delhi Shahdara---Delhi State Cancer Institute DH 110095 Public Sub Divisional Hospital

Delhi Shahdara---Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital DH 110095 Public District Hospital

Delhi Shahdara---Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Tahirpur DH 110093 Public District Hospital

Delhi Shahdara---IG ESI Hospital DH 110095 Public Sub Divisional Hospital

Delhi Shahdara---Shanti Mukand Hospital 110092 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South Delhi---Dr. Ambedkar Nagar SectorV DH 110062 Public District Hospital

Delhi South Delhi---Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital 110017 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South Delhi---Pushpawati Singhania Hospital Research Institute 110017 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South Delhi---ILBS Hospital 110070 Public District Hospital

Delhi South Delhi---Sitaram Bhartiya Institute of Science Research 110016 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South Delhi---Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital 110017 Public District Hospital

Delhi South Delhi---Medeor Hospital 110016 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South East Delhi---Batra Hospital And Medical Research Centre 110062 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South East Delhi---Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital 110062 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South East Delhi---Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital 110024 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South East Delhi---Fortis Escorts Heart Institute 110025 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South East Delhi---National Heart Institute 110065 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South East Delhi---VIMHANS Hospital 110065 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South East Delhi---Holy Family Hospital 110025 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South East Delhi---Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals 110076 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South West Delhi---Aakash Hospital 110075 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South West Delhi---Dental Centre Manipal Hospital 110075 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South West Delhi---Ayushman Hospital 110075 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South West Delhi---Venkateshwar Hospital 110075 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South West Delhi---Maharaja Agreson Dwarka 110077 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South West Delhi---Rao Tula Ram Hospital 110073 Public District Hospital

Delhi South West Delhi---Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalya Hosp. 110073 Public Sub Divisional Hospital

Delhi South West Delhi---Divya Prastha Hospital 110045 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi South West Delhi---Bhagat Chandra Hospital 110045 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi West Delhi---Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital DH 110015 Public District Hospital

Delhi West Delhi---Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital DH 110064 Public District Hospital

Delhi West Delhi---Guru Govind Singh Govt Hospital DH 110027 Public District Hospital

Delhi West Delhi---Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital DH 110008 Public District Hospital

Delhi West Delhi---Super Speciality Hospital C 2B Janakpuri DH 110058 Public District Hospital

Delhi West Delhi---Action Cancer Hospital 110063 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi West Delhi---Maharaja Agrasen Hospital 110026 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi West Delhi---Mata Chanan Devi Hospital 110058 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi West Delhi---Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute 110063 Pvt Private Hospital

Delhi West Delhi---Sehgal Neo Hospital 110063 Pvt Private Hospital

Priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, estimated to be around 3 crores in number, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crore.

PM Modi took a detailed and comprehensive review of status of COVID-19 management covering various issues. It is to be noted that Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3 had granted restricted emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute of India (SII)'s 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' vaccine.

While the full efficacy of Covaxin is yet to be determined, it was given go-ahead by the DCGI citing 'public interest'. Covaxin is an indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Meanwhile, a unique system called the Co-WIN Vaccine Delivery Management System will be used. It will provide real time information of vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine. This platform will assist the program managers across all levels through automated session allocation for pre-registered beneficiaries, their verification, and for generating a digital certificate upon successful completion of the vaccine schedule. More than 79 lakh beneficiaries have been already registered on the platform.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has come out with a fact sheet about COVID-19 vaccines and shared a list of guidelines. The Union ministry has issued an advisory about who will be administered the doses of the vaccines and how one can be excluded from it and under what circumstances.

Modi is slated to kick start the drive via video conferencing, according to a statement made by the government on Thursday (January 14).

Check the Dos and Don'ts of COVID-19 vaccines, as per the advisory:

-The vaccines against COVID-19 are only available for those 18 years of age and above.

-The vaccine has to be administered in two doses; the second dose after an interval of 14 days.

-People should receive the second dose of the same vaccine as the first dose.

-The interchanging of vaccines is not allowed.

Check these contraindications for people that can be excluded from getting the vaccine, as per the ministry:

-Those with a history of anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine and those with immediate or delayed onset anaphylaxis or reaction to vaccine and other injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, and food-items.

-Since no pregnant or lactating woman has been a part of any COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial so far, women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy as well as lactating women should not receive COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

Some provisional contraindications have been brought out, where vaccination can be deferred for 4-8 weeks after recovery. This includes COVID-19 patients, who have been given convalescent plasma or antibodies, and acutely unwell and hospitalised patients due to any illness.