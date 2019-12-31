Delhi: 'Pragati Maidan' metro station renamed to 'Supreme Court', Dy CM Manish Sisodia announces name change

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced that the names of a few locales in the city will be changed.

The Pragati Maidan metro station in New Delhi will be renamed to the Supreme Court metro station. Further, the Mukarba Chowk and flyover have been renamed to Captain Vikram Batra Chowk. "Mukarba Chowk and flyover have been renamed by the Naming Committee as Captain Vikram Batra Chowk in retrospect to the martyr who sacrificed his life in the Kargil War," announced Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

The Badarpur-Mehrauli Road will be named as Acharya Shri Mahapragya Marg.

Announcing the changes, Sisodia said that the government took the decision to change the names for these locales after receiving multiple requests. He also confirmed that the changes will start reflecting the internal system and database of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in about a month's time.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, Sisodia said the entire renaming process including changing of audio in metro train announcements will be done in a month. On part of the Delhi government, he also added that several roads including Badarpur-Mehrauli Road have been renamed as well.

"Earlier, there used to different power rates in electrified areas and unelectrified areas. Now, the rates of the unelectrified areas have been made equal to the electrified areas. The extra charges taken from people in one year will be refunded," he said.

This is not the first time that the Delhi government is changing names of locales around the city. Earlier in March this year, two stations on Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section were renamed in honour of the country's fallen heroes, a DMRC official said Friday. These are as follows: The 'Rajendra Nagar' metro station was renamed to 'Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar Station' while the 'New Bus Adda' metro station was renamed to 'Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)'.