Delhi power subsidy: Step-by-step guide to apply for subsidy scheme using WhatsApp

The power consumption of less than 200 units attracts a zero bill. A subsidy of 50 per cent is given on a total of 400 units.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Delhi power subsidy: Step-by-step guide to apply for subsidy scheme using WhatsApp
File photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced recently to make subsidy on electricity bills optional. Kejriwal Wednesday said power consumers in Delhi will get a subsidy from October 1 only if they demand it by submitting offline or online applications. He also launched a phone number 70113 11111 for consumers to give a missed call or send a WhatsApp message to opt for the subsidy.

At present, consumers having up to 200 units of monthly consumption get zero bills while those consuming up to 400 units per month get 50 percent subsidy. Around 47 lakh consumers avail of power subsidy in Delhi.

The beneficiaries include 30 lakh who get 100 percent and around 17 lakh who get 50 percent subsidy.

The consumers will have to apply physically or electronically by October 31 to get a subsidy for the month. Those who do not do so will not get any subsidy but will be free to start receiving it by applying next month.

Steps to apply for electricity subsidy in Delhi via WhatsApp

Step 1: Give a missed call on 7011311111 or send a 'Hi' on WhatsApp.

Step 2: You will receive an SMS link on the registered mobile number with BSES. Click on the link.

Step 3: Fill out the form you received through the link on WhatsApp and submit it.

Step 4: You can also scan the QR code on the subsidy form attached with the latest BSES bill.

Step 5: Click the SMS link that you have received on the number registered with BSES.

Step 6: You will receive a message confirming that the subsidy is active on the bill.

(With inputs from PTI)

