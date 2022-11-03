Delhi power subsidy deadline extended till November 15, know steps to apply online

The deadline to apply for a power subsidy was extended by the Delhi administration on Thursday, November 15. Previously, October 31 had been the deadline for submitting applications, both online and offline. According to the reports, by that time, more than 34 lakh of the nearly 57 lakh consumers had requested the subsidy.

The Delhi government announced in a statement that it has chosen to only offer subsidies to customers who request one. Customers who use up to 200 units of electricity per month receive a full power subsidy; however, those who use up to 400 units per month receive a 50 per cent subsidy.

Consumers who apply for a subsidy after November 15 will be required to settle their October bills before receiving an electricity subsidy in November. The Delhi government further stated that users who request subsidies in December will be required to pay their electricity bills for October and November before receiving subsidies in December.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “The last date to register (apply) for free electricity scheme in Delhi has been extended up to November 15. Delhiites who will register till November 15, will continue to get the benefit of the free electricity scheme. So far 35 lakh families have registered for this.”

The Delhi government stated that applicants who choose to receive the subsidy by November 15 may begin receiving benefits on October 1.

Know how to apply for a power subsidy, step-by-step guide:

Step: 1 Dial 7011311111 and give a missed call.

Step: 2 Following that, an SMS will be provided to you with a link to choose a subsidy.

Step: 3 After you click the link, a page on your WhatsApp will open.

Step: 4 To move forward, you must choose between Hindi and English.

Step: 5 Following that, you need to enter your 11-digit CA No (FULL FORM). This information can be found on your utility bill.

Step: 6 Following that, a pre-filled subsidy application form will be shown.

Step: 7 Next, you need to confirm the information by choosing the 'YES' option to select the electricity subsidy.

Step: 8 A WhatsApp message of acknowledgement will be delivered to your phone number.

Know how to apply for an electricity subsidy using WhatsApp, step-by-step guide:

Step: 1 Send a message saying "Hello" to WhatsApp number 7011311111.

Step: 2 Choose the language.

Step: 3 Type in your 11-digit CA number.

Step: 4 Application forms for subsidies will be shown.

Step: 5 Verify the information by choosing "YES" to select an electricity subsidy.

Step: 6 Look for the QR code on your electricity bill.

Step: 7 Next, you can use your electricity bill to scan the QR code that was included with your pre-filled subsidy application form.

Step: 8 Your WhatsApp will be redirected.

Step: 9 Following that, a screen with the pre-filled subsidy application will appear.

Step: 10 To choose the electricity subsidy, you need to confirm the information by pressing YES.

Step: 11 A WhatsApp acknowledgement will be sent to you.