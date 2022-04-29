Power crisis: Arvind Kejriwal says situation 'very grave'; Ashok Gehlot calls for turning off appliances

Delhi power crisis: Arvind Kejriwal said quick, concrete steps are required to tackle this problem.

The situation precipitated by the skyrocketing electricity demand and coal shortage across the country is very grave, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, as the national capital grappled with a crippling paucity of power. He said the crisis needs to be addressed with quick and concrete steps. Delhi's power minister, Satyendra Jain, sent out an SOS to the Centre saying the national capital's power plants were operating with "less than a day's coal". Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the masses to shut down non-essential electrical appliances to help the country tide over the crisis.

"There is a huge shortage of power in the country. So far we have managed it somehow in Delhi. The situation is very grave in the whole of India. Together we soon need to find its solution. Quick, concrete steps are required to tackle this problem," Kejriwal tweeted.

At a press conference, Jain was quoted by the news agency ANI as saying," We don't have power back up...back up should be that of coal of over 21 days, but at many power plants, less than a day's coal left. Can't function on a day's back up".

He said it would be problematic if Delhi's power plants were to shut down due to the shortage of coal.

On Thursday, the Delhi government warned that if the coal shortage wasn't resolved, it might not be able to supply electricity to critical infrastructure like the Metro trains and hospitals.

On Thursday, Jain held an emergency meeting to assess the situation and wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability to power plants that supply electricity to the national capital.

"Due to disruption of power supply from Dadri-II and Unchahar power stations, there may be a problem in 24-hours power supply to many essential institutions, including Delhi Metro and Delhi government hospitals," a government statement read.

The six power plants in Delhi produce around 30 percent of Delhi's electricity demand.

Meanwhile, Gehlot said 16 states were facing power shortage due to rising demand amid sweltering heat, but adequate coal was not being provided by the Centre.

"This is a national crisis. I appeal to everyone to unite in this crisis and support the government in improving the situation. Turn off non-essential electrical appliances at your home or workplace. Set your priorities and use electricity in accordance with your need," he tweeted in Hindi.

"In Rajasthan, the BJP is putting pressure on the electricity department employees, who are doing their work in a challenging atmosphere amidst the power crisis, by staging demonstrations," the veteran Congress leader said.