Delhi: Power and water cuts in Hauz Khas, Dhaula Kuan, Chandni Chowk and other places from Feb 13

Power and water cuts in some parts of Delhi may affect residents from February 13 to February 15. The repair of transformers and electrical cables by power providers will be the main cause of the interruption in the provision of power and water.

For a while, the neighbourhoods may experience daytime and nighttime power outages as the power companies rebuild transformers and electric wires.

For the next three days, residents of Hauz Khas, Green Park, Motibagh, Dhaula Kuan, and other places may experience power outages. The electrical firms have requested that their consumers be given alternative arrangements in this case, reported India.com.

Water service will be affected from Monday for about 10 hours from morning to evening. From 8 am to 6 pm, there will be no water in Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Naya Bazar, Naya Bans, Chandni Chowk, Lahori Gate, Pili Kothi, Kashmiri Gate, St. Stephen’s Hospital, Tirtha Ram Hospital, Rajpur Road, etc.