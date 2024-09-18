Delhi: Portion of house collapses in Karol Bagh area, several feared trapped; watch

A house collapsed in the Karol Bagh area. A total of 5 fire tenders rushed to the site. Some portion of the building collapsed and some persons are suspected to be trapped under the debris. Further details awaited.

A portion of a house collapsed in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) where several people are feared trapped. The incident took place at around 9:11 am today. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot as soon as the information regarding the incident was received.

A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI which showed chaos as locals helped the fire tenders with the rescue efforts. Rescue operations are still underway and there are no reports of any casualties as of now.