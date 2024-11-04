The Supreme Court emphasized the need to manage pollution caused by firecrackers, cautioning that unchecked pollution contributes to disorder and health risks.

The Supreme Court recently pressed the Delhi government and police for explanations regarding the widespread use of firecrackers during Diwali, despite a clear ban aimed at reducing severe air pollution in the city. On Monday, the court expressed concerns about the failure to enforce this prohibition, especially given Delhi's ongoing struggle with toxic air quality. In response, the court requested formal explanations from both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Delhi police on why they did not curb firecracker usage as ordered.

The Supreme Court emphasized the need to manage pollution caused by firecrackers, cautioning that unchecked pollution contributes to disorder and health risks. The court called for “strict action, such as sealing of premises” against those flouting the firecracker ban in Delhi, stressing the importance of such measures to ensure compliance with the court’s directives during future Diwali celebrations. To reinforce this, the bench proposed that Delhi consider a year-round ban on firecrackers, rather than limiting it to festival periods.

Additionally, the court turned its focus to the states of Punjab and Haryana, seeking explanations for an uptick in farm fires during the Diwali season. This query followed a report from the Centre for Science and Environment indicating a significant increase in crop burning, which further aggravated air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas. The court’s intervention highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of pollution-control policies in the capital and neighboring states.