Thick smog has engulfed Delhi and its adjoining region, and the air quality has dropped severely. On Sunday morning, the Air Quality Index of the national capital was reported to be 482. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI recorded at 6 am in Anand Vihar was 458, Ashok Vihar 466, Bawana 471, Chandni Chowk 401, DTU 388, Dwarka Sector 443

IHBAS and Dilshad Garden 449.

Among the other areas worse affected by the air pollution are Delhi’s ITO with AQI at 410, Jahangirpuri at 467, JNS stadium at 396, Mundka at 465, Pusa at 409, Wazipur at 463, Vivek Vihar at 454, Rohini at 449, Shadipur at 457, Patparganj at 441 and Punjabi Bagh at 448. On Friday, Delhi’s air quality was 420, marginally improved from the previous day but remained in the severe category.

Given the worsening situation, the Delhi government announced the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage III.

The authorities have imposed a ban on construction activities and restrictions on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in the city. Primary schools are asked to conduct online classes. Strict orders are enforced by the Commission for Air Quality Management(CAQM) in Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgram, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, and a fine of Rs 20, 000 will be issued on violation.

The Haryana government has also shifted schools to online mode for students up to Class 5. The state government’s Department of Public Relations tweeted in Hindi, “Letters have been written to all district deputy commissioners on behalf of the Directorate of School Education in this regard. Given rising pollution, the government has given the DCs authority to temporarily close schools up to Class 5, giving priority to the health of children.”



Under Grap Stage III, inter-state buses from NCR states are prohibited from entering Delhi. The construction, demolition activities and mining-related operations are suspended. The sprinkling of water on major roads is mandated. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday commenced 20 additional trips on weekdays, in response to the GRAP-III. Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP governments of being behind the worsening air pollution.