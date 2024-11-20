Delhi's severe pollution crisis has triggered emergency measures, including the closure of most schools with lessons shifted online. Non-essential construction activities have been halted, and heavy vehicles are barred from entering the city.

This toxic smog is a recurring ordeal for over 30 million residents in Delhi and neighboring areas, with experts warning that the poor air quality is cutting the city’s average life expectancy by seven years, as reported by the Guardian.

The annual smog emerges as winter sets in across northern India, trapping pollutants from millions of vehicles, rubbish fires, construction sites, and industrial emissions. Adding to the crisis are stubble-burning practices by farmers, who torch fields after harvesting rice to prepare for new crops. Despite being illegal and punishable by hefty fines, stubble fires remain widespread. According to Safar, a weather forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, these fires have recently accounted for up to 40% of Delhi’s pollution. On Sunday alone, satellites recorded 1,334 such incidents across six Indian states.

Supreme Court declared clean air a fundamental human right last month, directing the central and state governments to take action. However, most interventions have failed to prevent air quality from plunging to hazardous levels.

In a city marked by deep inequality, pollution—and access to clean air—has become a stark dividing line between the rich and poor. Many residents are laborers who spend long hours working outdoors and return to homes that offer little protection from the elements, lacking air purifiers or any defense against harmful pollutants.