FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off

CAT 2025 Result at iimcat.ac.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after she, Raj Kundra are booked for cheating in Rs 60 crore fraud case: 'Mischievous attempt to...'

Delhi pollution: Rekha Gupta-led govt takes BIG step for Delhi schools amid 'severe' AQI, plans to install....; check details

Pakistani nationals deported for begging from UAE, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia; thousands stopped at airports over suspected illegal travel attempts

UAE Weather Update: Heavy rainfall floods Dubai, Burj Khalifa struck by lightning, Crown Prince shares video; WATCH

What is Green Card lottery program? Trump suspends Brown University program after deadly shooting incident

Bangladesh violence: Who owns Daily Star, Prothom Alo? Why were top newspapers' offices set on fire by protesters?

Dhurandhar box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh film zooms past Rs 700 crore; beats Chhaava, Animal, Jawan, Stree 2 in...

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi movie review: Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhry's rom-com is chota packet mein bada dhamaka, affected due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off

SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know h

IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?

IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name

CAT 2025 Result at iimcat.ac.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off

CAT 2025 Result at iimcat.ac.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how t

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?

IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name

New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on women's bodies, passports, chats pictures published by Democrats

New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on woman's body, passports, chats publ

Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen and others in latest photos released by House Democrats; Check details inside

Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin and others in latest photos

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi pollution: Rekha Gupta-led govt takes BIG step for Delhi schools amid 'severe' AQI, plans to install....; check details

Delhi government announces installation of air purifiers in 10,000 classrooms as part of long-term measures to protect students’ health amid severe air pollution.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 01:54 PM IST

Delhi pollution: Rekha Gupta-led govt takes BIG step for Delhi schools amid 'severe' AQI, plans to install....; check details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a significant move to tackle rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced the installation of air purifiers in classrooms. The initiative is aimed at safeguarding children’s health and ensuring a safer learning environment.

Delhi government’s new pollution control measure

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday confirmed that air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms across the city in the first phase of the project. Addressing a press conference, the minister said the move is part of a broader plan to protect students from the harmful effects of air pollution, especially during peak smog months.

Sood stressed that the government is committed to adopting sustainable and practical measures to combat pollution. Without naming the previous administration directly, he criticised 'We are not those who flaunt IIT degrees and do campaigns like Odd-Even or Gaadi On, Gaadi Off campaign. We are tackling the issue of pollution through long-term administrative measures.'

'We want our children to study smart and also breathe smart air. In the first phase, air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms.'

Relief for Students and Parents

With Delhi’s Air Quality Index often reaching alarming levels during winter, the announcement has brought some relief to parents and educators. Clean air inside classrooms can help reduce respiratory problems, improve concentration, and support overall well-being among students.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off
SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know h
Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after she, Raj Kundra are booked for cheating in Rs 60 crore fraud case: 'Mischievous attempt to...'
Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on being booked for cheating in Rs 60 fraud case
CAT 2025 Result at iimcat.ac.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off
CAT 2025 Result at iimcat.ac.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how t
Delhi pollution: Rekha Gupta-led govt takes BIG step for Delhi schools amid 'severe' AQI, plans to install....; check details
Delhi pollution: Rekha Gupta-led govt takes BIG step for Delhi schools amid 'sev
Pakistani nationals deported for begging from UAE, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia; thousands stopped at airports over suspected illegal travel attempts
Pakistani nationals deported for begging from UAE, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on women's bodies, passports, chats pictures published by Democrats
New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on woman's body, passports, chats publ
Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen and others in latest photos released by House Democrats; Check details inside
Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin and others in latest photos
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement