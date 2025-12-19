SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off
CAT 2025 Result at iimcat.ac.in LIVE: When will results be announced? Know how to check scorecard, cut off
Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after she, Raj Kundra are booked for cheating in Rs 60 crore fraud case: 'Mischievous attempt to...'
Delhi pollution: Rekha Gupta-led govt takes BIG step for Delhi schools amid 'severe' AQI, plans to install....; check details
Pakistani nationals deported for begging from UAE, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia; thousands stopped at airports over suspected illegal travel attempts
UAE Weather Update: Heavy rainfall floods Dubai, Burj Khalifa struck by lightning, Crown Prince shares video; WATCH
What is Green Card lottery program? Trump suspends Brown University program after deadly shooting incident
Bangladesh violence: Who owns Daily Star, Prothom Alo? Why were top newspapers' offices set on fire by protesters?
Dhurandhar box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh film zooms past Rs 700 crore; beats Chhaava, Animal, Jawan, Stree 2 in...
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi movie review: Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhry's rom-com is chota packet mein bada dhamaka, affected due to...
INDIA
Delhi government announces installation of air purifiers in 10,000 classrooms as part of long-term measures to protect students’ health amid severe air pollution.
In a significant move to tackle rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced the installation of air purifiers in classrooms. The initiative is aimed at safeguarding children’s health and ensuring a safer learning environment.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday confirmed that air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms across the city in the first phase of the project. Addressing a press conference, the minister said the move is part of a broader plan to protect students from the harmful effects of air pollution, especially during peak smog months.
Sood stressed that the government is committed to adopting sustainable and practical measures to combat pollution. Without naming the previous administration directly, he criticised 'We are not those who flaunt IIT degrees and do campaigns like Odd-Even or Gaadi On, Gaadi Off campaign. We are tackling the issue of pollution through long-term administrative measures.'
'We want our children to study smart and also breathe smart air. In the first phase, air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms.'
With Delhi’s Air Quality Index often reaching alarming levels during winter, the announcement has brought some relief to parents and educators. Clean air inside classrooms can help reduce respiratory problems, improve concentration, and support overall well-being among students.