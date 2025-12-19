Delhi pollution: Rekha Gupta-led govt takes BIG step for Delhi schools amid 'severe' AQI, plans to install....; check details

Delhi government announces installation of air purifiers in 10,000 classrooms as part of long-term measures to protect students’ health amid severe air pollution.

In a significant move to tackle rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced the installation of air purifiers in classrooms. The initiative is aimed at safeguarding children’s health and ensuring a safer learning environment.

Delhi government’s new pollution control measure

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday confirmed that air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms across the city in the first phase of the project. Addressing a press conference, the minister said the move is part of a broader plan to protect students from the harmful effects of air pollution, especially during peak smog months.

Sood stressed that the government is committed to adopting sustainable and practical measures to combat pollution. Without naming the previous administration directly, he criticised 'We are not those who flaunt IIT degrees and do campaigns like Odd-Even or Gaadi On, Gaadi Off campaign. We are tackling the issue of pollution through long-term administrative measures.'

'We want our children to study smart and also breathe smart air. In the first phase, air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms.'

Relief for Students and Parents

With Delhi’s Air Quality Index often reaching alarming levels during winter, the announcement has brought some relief to parents and educators. Clean air inside classrooms can help reduce respiratory problems, improve concentration, and support overall well-being among students.