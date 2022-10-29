Delhi pollution: LG VK Saxena sends back 'Red Light on Gaadi off' file; government implements GRAP Stage 3

Delhi LG VK Saxena (File)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has returned the AAP government's 'Red Light on Gaadi off' file, asking Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider the campaign and questioning the potential of the exercise to curb the National Capital's soaring pollution levels. The Delhi government on Saturday implemented Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the city's air quality index plummeted into the severe category.

Saxena's move will likely widen the rift between his office and the Kejriwal-led AAP government. The Delhi government had attacked Saxena recently and claimed it was forced to postpone the launch of the campaign on October 31. However, the LG's office told PTI the original date on the file for the launch was October 31.

The campaign entails encouraging drivers to shut off the engines of their vehicles when at traffic signals and waiting for the light to turn green. The AAP government anticipated that the campaign would help in reducing vehicular pollution.

The news agency reported that Saxena has objected to the "inhuman" and "exploitative use" of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) at extremely polluted traffic intersections and sites.

He also pointed out that technological interventions will be needed to resolve the longstanding problem and not ad hoc steps.

At 4 pm today, Delhi's average air quality index stood at 397 at 4 pm, the worst since January.

What is GRAP?

GRAP is a list of measures taken by the Delhi government corresponding to the severity of pollution.

There are four stages of GRAP: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

Stage 3 entails banning construction activities that cause pollution, except essential activities and projects related to national security and importance.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) also said that the authorities might impose restrictions on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in the NCR considering the worsening air quality.

