Delhi pollution key announcements: WFH, schools closure, diesel truck ban

The definition of a severe air quality index (AQI) is anything that is higher than 400, and the highest AQI that was recorded today in Delhi was 493.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

File Photo

Delhi Air Pollution: There has been a steady increase in air pollution in the nation's capital and neighbouring towns, prompting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to hold a joint news conference on Friday (November 5). The two chief ministers acknowledged that agricultural stubble burning is primarily a Punjabi concern, but they also argued that Delhi's declining air quality affects the whole country and called on the federal government to do something about it.

There has been a dramatic increase in air pollution in the previous two weeks, causing major health problems in Delhi and the surrounding national capital region (NCR). For the last several days, the air quality index (AQI) in the nation's capital and the NCR has consistently been above 400. A severe air quality index (AQI) is defined as anything over 400, and doctors and scientists have cautioned that even healthy individuals may be adversely affected.

Due to the dangerous levels of air pollution, the government of Delhi has announced that all elementary schools would be closed, and the government of Noida has mandated that all secondary schools use solely online lessons for pupils in grades six through eight.

Here are the 5 important points said during the press conference in Delhi: 

  • It has been decided that fifty percent of the workers of the Delhi government would work from home, and an advise will be provided to private offices.
  • Starting tomorrow, November 5, 2022, all elementary schools in the national capital will be closed till the air quality improves.
  • Truck entrance into Delhi is prohibited except for vital supplies, CNG and electric trucks. All diesel vehicles, including vehicles below BS-6 are banned from entering the national capital.
  • As part of this process, the odd-even vehicle regulation will be reevaluated. On odd dates, vehicles ending in 1,3,5,7 and 9 will be allowed to travel; on even dates, vehicles ending in 0,2,4,6 and 8 will be allowed to travel. 
  • The Transport Department plans to contract with 500 commercial CNG buses in order to enhance Delhi's public transportation system.
