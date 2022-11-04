Delhi pollution key announcements: WFH, schools closure, diesel truck ban

File Photo

Delhi Air Pollution: There has been a steady increase in air pollution in the nation's capital and neighbouring towns, prompting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to hold a joint news conference on Friday (November 5). The two chief ministers acknowledged that agricultural stubble burning is primarily a Punjabi concern, but they also argued that Delhi's declining air quality affects the whole country and called on the federal government to do something about it.

There has been a dramatic increase in air pollution in the previous two weeks, causing major health problems in Delhi and the surrounding national capital region (NCR). For the last several days, the air quality index (AQI) in the nation's capital and the NCR has consistently been above 400. A severe air quality index (AQI) is defined as anything over 400, and doctors and scientists have cautioned that even healthy individuals may be adversely affected.

Due to the dangerous levels of air pollution, the government of Delhi has announced that all elementary schools would be closed, and the government of Noida has mandated that all secondary schools use solely online lessons for pupils in grades six through eight.

Here are the 5 important points said during the press conference in Delhi: