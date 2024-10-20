AAP blames these major reasons from neighbouring states for worsening Delhi's air quality, especially in Anand Vihar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pointed to buses coming from neighboring Uttar Pradesh (UP) as a major reason for the worsening air quality in Delhi, especially in the Anand Vihar area. The party claims that buses running on diesel from UP contribute significantly to the pollution, while Delhi's buses use cleaner fuels like CNG or electricity. In addition to air pollution, AAP has accused UP and Haryana of polluting the Yamuna River by releasing untreated waste into it.

At a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi highlighted that the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are often recorded at Anand Vihar, a major transit hub located on the Delhi-UP border. "Thousands of diesel-run buses from UP are adding to the pollution here. Why can't UP and Haryana introduce CNG and electric buses in their fleet, like we have done in Delhi?" she asked. Atishi also expressed the intent to discuss these pollution-related issues with the UP government.

Delhi's air quality has been consistently worsening over the past week, with a thick layer of smog enveloping the city. The situation is especially severe in Anand Vihar, where the AQI reached a hazardous level of 454 on Sunday morning, according to measurements of PM 2.5, a harmful pollutant. To tackle this issue, Delhi's government has launched several anti-pollution measures, including 99 teams for dust control across the city and the deployment of over 325 smog guns to reduce airborne particles.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai also emphasized the impact of diesel buses from UP on Delhi's pollution levels, suggesting that the heavy flow of such vehicles "doubles the pollution load." He urged the UP government, led by Yogi Adityanath, to consider water sprinkling and other pollution control measures, especially at the Kaushambi bus depot near Anand Vihar.

Rai accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicizing the pollution problem rather than addressing it. He stated, "BJP creates a problem and then sensationalizes it. Our focus is on cleaning the city, including preparations for the Chhath festival." The minister assured that efforts are underway to clean areas like Kalindi Kunj, which are affected by pollutants from neighboring states.

As of Sunday morning, Delhi's overall air quality remained poor, with locations like ITO and Jahangirpuri recording AQI levels of 232 and 350, respectively, indicating "Poor" and "Very Poor" air quality. Other areas, such as Nehru Park, also registered high pollution levels.

