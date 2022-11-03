Delhi pollution: GRAP Stage 4 implemented amid severe air quality, know what will change

GRAP Stage 4 has been implemented in Delhi. As per the order released, it will be implemented immediately by all agencies concerned in the NCR region. All actions under Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the GRAP will continue to remain active.

The subcommittee assessed the air quality in the Delhi-NCR region on November 3, 2022, with a focus on the "severe +" air quality index and weather predictions. The subcommittee concluded that the actions outlined under stage IV of the GRAP - "Severe +0 Air Quality (Delhi AQI>450)" - shall go into place right away in an effort to stop the spread of air quality risks.

The actions as per the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas include:

1. Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi ( except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all CNG/ electric trucks).

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/mumbai/report-mumbai-3-year-old-dies-mysteriously-after-playing-on-slide-in-ghatkopar-mall-kids-area-2998852

2. Ban on plying of Delhi registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGH) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.

3. Ban on plying of 4-wheeler diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential/emergency services.

4. Close down all industries in NCR, even in areas which do not have PNG infrastructure and supply but still running on fuels, other than the fuels as per the Standard list of approved fuels for NCR.

There was a special exemption mentioned for industries like milk and dairy unites aand those involved in manufacturing of life saving medical equipments/devices, drugs and medicines shall however be exempted from the above restrictions.