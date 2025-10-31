FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi Pollution: Govt introduces new restrictions on vehicles from Nov 1; what’s allowed, what’s banned

In view of the worsening air quality in the national captital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday announced a ban on the entry of all non-Delhi-registered BS-III and below standard commercial goods vehicles into Delhi starting from November 1

ANI

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 10:06 PM IST

Delhi Pollution: Govt introduces new restrictions on vehicles from Nov 1; what’s allowed, what’s banned
Govt introduces new restrictions on non-Delhi-registered BS-III vehicles
    In a move aimed at tackling worsening air quality in the national capital and adjoining areas, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday announced a ban on the entry of all non-Delhi-registered BS-III and below standard commercial goods vehicles into Delhi starting from November 1. According to the amended Direction issued by CAQM, all non-Delhi-registered Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) that are not BS-VI compliant will be strictly prohibited from entering the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi from November 1.

    In a statement, the Commission said that the decision is part of broader efforts to curb vehicular emissions, one of the major contributors to the city's severe air pollution levels during the winter season. However, as a transitional measure, BS-IV compliant commercial goods vehicles will be allowed entry into Delhi until October 31, 2026. The directive further clarified that there will be no restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, as well as those running on CNG, LNG, or electricity. Similarly, BS-VI-compliant petrol and diesel vehicles can operate without limitations throughout the year.

    The CAQM reiterated that the new measures are intended to strengthen ongoing initiatives to reduce vehicular pollution in the National Capital Region and support long-term strategies under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Meanwhile, Delhi air quality showed a slight improvement on Friday morning but still remained in the "poor" category, with many areas experiencing clearer skies and better visibility compared to recent days.

    According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an AQI of 268, categorised as 'poor', as of 8 am on Friday. Yesterday, at the same time, the city's air quality was in the 'very poor' category, as the AQI recorded at 8 am was 352. Several key monitoring stations also recorded improvement in the air quality. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 282, Aya Nagar 237, Burari Crossing 249, DTU 206, Dwarka Sector-8 288, IGI Airport 211, IHBAS Dilshad Garden 284, ITO 280, JLN Stadium 255, Nehru Nagar 270, Okhla Phase 2 255, Punjabi Bagh 293 and Patparganj 256 - all categorised as 'poor'.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
