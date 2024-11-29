Central Pollution Control Board data reported that Delhi AQI increased by 22 points from Wednesday at 303 to Thursday at 325

Delhi and neighboring NCR cities continued to be unsettling on Friday as pollution levels had been classified 'very poor.' Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained below 400 in all monitoring stations, therefore avoiding the 'severe' category. Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida continued to follow the same pattern. Thursday morning marked the coldest day of the season in Delhi.

Central Pollution Control Board data said the Delhi AQI increased by 22 points from Wednesday at 303 to Thursday at 325. According to the Swiss platform IQ Air, the AQI in Delhi also was at 315. Of the 39 monitoring stations across the city, as many as 31 showed 'very poor,' seven 'poor' and Bawana recorded in the 'severe' category.

The minimum temperature on Thursday dropped to 10.1°C, which is the lowest this season, with light to moderate fog and smog bringing down the visibility to 600 meters at Safdarjung and 1300 meters at IGI Airport in the morning. The maximum was 27°C, which is slightly above normal. Humidity was between 35% and 97%.

Here is a look at Thursday's AQI in NCR cities-

Delhi: 325 (CPCB), 315 (IQ Air)

Gurugram: 243 (CPCB), 185 (IQ Air)

Ghaziabad: 240 (CPCB), 195 (IQ Air)

Greater Noida: 276 (CPCB), 233 (IQ Air)

Faridabad: 165 (CPCB), 160 (IQ Air)