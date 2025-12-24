FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Pollution Crisis: High Court calls out centre over 18% GST on 'air purifiers', says, 'that's minimum you...'

Amid the Delhi pollution crisis, High court on Wednesday called out the central government on their 'inactive' response to the immediate 'emergency' in the national capital.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 03:27 PM IST

Amid the Delhi pollution crisis, High court on Wednesday called out the central government on their 'inactive' response to the immediate 'emergency' in the national capital. The bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela questioned the 18% GST on air purifiers even when the AQI is crossing 400+ , falling into 'very poor' category.

The Delhi HC's Justice Gedela said, 'Let the purifiers be provided. That's the minimum you can do. When will you come back?….Even if it is for temporary, give exemption for next one week or one month… consider this an emergency situation, only for temporarily.'

'Take instructions. Tell us now, when is the (GST) Council going to sit and when will you come back with instructions? We will place it before the vacation bench only for compliance,' Justice Gedela said.

The Delhi high court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed seeking directions to the Central government to declare that air-purifiers fall within the category of 'medical device' under Medical Devices Rules 2017 thereby, bringing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on it from 18 to 5 percent [Kapil Madan vs Union of India & Ors], according to Bar and Bench.

