Delhi pollution: BJP makes BIG claims, accuses AAP for forcing Punjab farmers to...

Amid alarming air pollution, the BJP-led Delhi government is set to use artificial rain through cloud seeding between October 24 and 26 to curb the deteriorating air quality after Diwali, according to the source. Even Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the pilots have completed successful trial flights over the targeted area, they are waiting for the right cloud conditions and the India Meteorological Department's approval to use the artificial rain.



BJP's stern attack on AAP

Sirsa also accused the Aam Aadmi Party of forcing Punjabi farmers to burn crops and stubble ahead of Diwali. “The Aam Aadmi Party, which has run an incompetent government in Delhi for the last ten years, has been involved in questionable activities over the past four days... These visuals are from Tarn Taran and Bathinda. Notice how people’s faces are covered. Farmers are being forced to burn stubble while concealing their identities,” Sirsa said in a press conference on Tuesday, while showing videos of alleged farmers burning stubble in regions like Tarn Taran and Bathinda, according to PTI.

"Since this morning, Arvind Kejriwal's entire team has been constantly cursing Diwali... Sanjay Singh and his colleagues have been tweeting since last night, asking to stop celebrating Diwali. Aam Aadmi Party president is cursing the BJP. Diwali isn't the BJP's festival,” he added.

Sirsa’s comment comes after AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of betraying Delhiites with false promises. “The government lies. It said that after Diwali, we would fix pollution by conducting artificial rain. Did artificial rain happen? No. My question is, if you could have done it, why didn’t you? Do you want people to fall ill?” he told ANI.



Delhi AQI levels today



Meanwhile, Delhi is engulfed in a thick blanket of smog on Tuesday morning, with the air quality plummeting to alarming levels just a day after the Diwali celebrations. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 359 as of 10 am today. As per the CPCB, Bawana recorded an AQI of 432 as of 10 am, Jahangirpuri had an AQI of 405, Ashok Vihar had an AQI of 408 and Wazirpur, with an AQI of 408, remains the worst hit area with air quality falling under the 'Severe' category. During the 'very poor' air quality, residents might face breathing difficulties, and one can develop respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.



(With inputs from agencies)