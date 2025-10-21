FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
PM Modi is 'deeply saddened' by Asrani's death, calls him 'gifted entertainer, truly versatile artist': 'He added...'

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of 'Dilwali Diwali' with Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji; daughter Raha makes colourful cameo

Chitrangda Singh hospitalised, actress shares photo from hospital bed, updates about her recovery: 'Hoping to be back...'

Amid Noel Tata–Mehli Mistry divide, Tata Trusts reappoints Ratan Tata's man for life

Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Diwali 2025 in Style: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar stun in ethnic looks, see pics

They Call Him OG OTT release date: When, where to watch Pawan Kalyan-starrer action blockbuster

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's 'dard-bhari prem kahani' impresses fans: 'Saiyaara, Sanam Teri Kasam bhool jaouge'

Delhi pollution: BJP makes BIG claims, accuses AAP for forcing Punjab farmers to...

Viral video: Little Girls groove to 'pehla pehla pyaar' inside Delhi metro, internet can't stop smiling

Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Timings: From Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya to Usha Arghya

INDIA

Delhi pollution: BJP makes BIG claims, accuses AAP for forcing Punjab farmers to...

Sirsa’s comment comes after AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of betraying Delhiites with false promises.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 05:15 PM IST

Delhi pollution: BJP makes BIG claims, accuses AAP for forcing Punjab farmers to...
Amid alarming air pollution, the BJP-led Delhi government is set to use artificial rain through cloud seeding between October 24 and 26 to curb the deteriorating air quality after Diwali, according to the source. Even Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the pilots have completed successful trial flights over the targeted area, they are waiting for the right cloud conditions and the India Meteorological Department's approval to use the artificial rain. 

BJP's stern attack on AAP 

Sirsa also accused the Aam Aadmi Party of forcing Punjabi farmers to burn crops and stubble ahead of Diwali. “The Aam Aadmi Party, which has run an incompetent government in Delhi for the last ten years, has been involved in questionable activities over the past four days... These visuals are from Tarn Taran and Bathinda. Notice how people’s faces are covered. Farmers are being forced to burn stubble while concealing their identities,” Sirsa said in a press conference on Tuesday, while showing videos of alleged farmers burning stubble in regions like Tarn Taran and Bathinda, according to PTI.

"Since this morning, Arvind Kejriwal's entire team has been constantly cursing Diwali... Sanjay Singh and his colleagues have been tweeting since last night, asking to stop celebrating Diwali. Aam Aadmi Party president is cursing the BJP. Diwali isn't the BJP's festival,” he added.

Sirsa’s comment comes after AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of betraying Delhiites with false promises. “The government lies. It said that after Diwali, we would fix pollution by conducting artificial rain. Did artificial rain happen? No. My question is, if you could have done it, why didn’t you? Do you want people to fall ill?” he told ANI.

Delhi AQI levels today

Meanwhile, Delhi is engulfed in a thick blanket of smog on Tuesday morning, with the air quality plummeting to alarming levels just a day after the Diwali celebrations. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 359 as of 10 am today. As per the CPCB, Bawana recorded an AQI of 432 as of 10 am, Jahangirpuri had an AQI of 405, Ashok Vihar had an AQI of 408 and Wazirpur, with an AQI of 408, remains the worst hit area with air quality falling under the 'Severe' category. During the 'very poor' air quality, residents might face breathing difficulties, and one can develop respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

(With inputs from agencies)

