Delhi Pollution Alert: Vehicle curbs, construction ban, 50% wfh; What changes and from when?

Delhi is implementing a permanent winter anti-pollution policy and emergency Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions to curb seasonal smog, as reported by The Times of India.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 299 at 10:31 AM on the government’s AQI dashboard, while private air quality monitoring platform IQAir recorded an AQI of 242 at 9:30 AM.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect as the national capital’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category.

Delhi to enforce winter smog policy: Report

Delhi is implementing a permanent winter anti-pollution policy and emergency Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions to curb seasonal smog, as reported by The Times of India.

Delhi is set to enforce stricter air pollution measures from November 1, including vehicle use restrictions, higher parking charges and enforcement drives to cut emissions across NCR. The steps form part of the government's winter action plan and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)'s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which prescribes measures to control pollution as air quality declines.

Delhi Air Quality Curbs: Key changes from Nov 1

Here are the key changes which Delhiites should follow:

1. Parking charges to increase

Delhi will double parking charges at authorised parking lots across the city from November 1, 2026 to February 28, 2027 to curb private vehicle use.

The additional parking charges will not apply to electric vehicles and to parking facilities owned and managed by DMRC.

2. ' No PUC, no Fuel’ rule

No fuel will be supplied to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) at petrol pumps, CNG stations and LPG outlets across Delhi. The policy aims to ensure compliance with emission standards.

3. Delhi to bar entry of non-BS-VI outside vehicles

From November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards will be barred from entering the capital.

The restriction does not apply to CNG and electric vehicles (EVs), ambulances, fire services and other exempt essential vehicles.

4. 50% work from home announced

From November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, government and private offices will have to restrict physical attendance to 50 per cent, with remaining staff working from home as per prescribed norms. Essential services like healthcare, public transport, power, water supply, sanitation and emergency services will be exempt.

To ease traffic congestion, office timings will be staggered. MCD offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm and Delhi government offices from 10 am to 6.30 pm. Private employers are also encouraged to promote carpooling and shared transport.

5. Construction ban

Demolition work that generates dust and open civil construction activities will not be allowed from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, barring essential public infrastructure projects.

From December 10, 2026 to January 20, 2027, restrictions will tighten, with construction and demolition activities fully banned except for permitted urgent government and emergency works. Vehicles transporting sand, gravel, bricks, cement and construction debris will also face entry curbs during this period, subject to exemptions.

6. Delhi mandates anti-smog guns

To control dust, large commercial buildings and eligible construction sites must deploy anti-smog guns or mist systems. Authorities will also step up inspections and crack down on industrial pollution, open waste burning and other emission sources.