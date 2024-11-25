On Monday morning, Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 334, Ashok Vihar at 312, Bawana at 322, Chandni Chowk at 244 and Dwarka at 297, according to CPCB.

Dense smog continues to engulf Delhi, however, the air quality has improved to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’ in the past two days. The Air Quality Index(AQI) on Monday morning was reported to be 340, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The Supreme Court will decide to ease Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP-4) restrictions in the national capital today, depending on the report the top court’s Court Commissioners submit following their field visits to Delhi’s border entry points.

Last week, GRAP-4 was imposed in Delhi after the air quality index (AQI) plunged into the ‘severe plus’ category in the city. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions were closed in the wake of the restrictions. As air quality has improved over the past few days, it is unlikely that the authorities will extend the suspension of physical classes in all educational institutions., however, the decision will depend on pollution levels.

On Monday morning, Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 334, Ashok Vihar at 312, Bawana at 322, Chandni Chowk at 244, Dwarka at 297, IGI Airport at 260, Jahangirpuri at 323, Mundka at 340, Narela at 311, Patparganj at 287, Rohini at 312 and Wazirpur at 328 according to CPCB. For those unaware, AQI between 0 and 50 as ‘good’, between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and over 400 as ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted shallow to moderate fog to persist in the Delhi-NCR for the next five days. “Winds of 8-10 km/hr are likely on Monday, with shallow to moderate fog. We should also see smog towards the evening and night-time,” an IMD official said in a statement. The weather department also stated that Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during early morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab & Haryana-Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh between 27th and 30th November.