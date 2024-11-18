Under the GRAP stage 4, the authorities suspended in-person classes for all except for students of classes 10 and 12. Entry of trucks into Delhi has been prohibited except for the trucks carrying essential commodities and services.



Strict pollution control measures were imposed after Delhi's air quality fell to ‘severe+’ for the first time on Sunday evening. After reviewing the air quality in the region, the Centre’s panel, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR, issued statutory direction for implementing the Grade Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4, effective from 8 am today, November 18, 2024.

The toxic air engulfed the national capital region and the Air Quality Index (AQI) inched closer to 500 in several areas. As recorded at 6 am, the AQI in Anand Vihar is at 487, Alipur at 475, Ashok Vihar at 495, Bawana at 495, Burari crossing at 461, Chandni Chowk at 441, DTU at 446, Dwarka 499, Dilshad Garden at 463, Jahangirpuri at 484, Wazirpur at 490, Vivek Vihar at 485, Rohini at 491, Pusa at 482, Patparganj at 485, Punjabi Bagh at 493, Narela at 479, Mundka at 495, and Lodhi Road at 469, according to Central Board Control Pollution.

Under the GRAP stage 4, the authorities suspended in-person classes for all except for students of classes 10 and 12. Entry of trucks into Delhi has been prohibited except for the trucks carrying essential commodities and services. The LCVs registered outside Delhi, other than EVs / CNG / BSVl diesel, to enter l) except those essential are prohibited. The NCR State Governments are asked to decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home. Central government offices may allow work from home for employees because of the worsening situation.

The authorities directed children and elderly and those with respiratory and other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors, as much as possible. For the unversed, the GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality: Stage 1 for "poor" air quality (AQI ranging from 201 to 300), Stage 2 for "very poor" air quality (AQI from 301 to 400), Stage 3 for "severe" air quality (AQI from 401 to 450), and Stage 4 for "severe plus" air quality (AQI above 450).

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will be holding a meeting with the Heads of Departments of all concerned departments today for the effective implementation of the GRAP IV. “Further, the average AQI for Delhi is expected to remain in this adverse range owing to heavy fog, variable winds, and highly unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions. Forecasts from IMD/llTM also indicate a likelihood of the AQI of Delhi to particularly remain in the higher end of the "SEVERE"/"SEVERE+" category in the coming days, owing to unfavourable climatic conditions, ” said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the statement.