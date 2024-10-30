The CPCB recorded AQI of 302 at Anand Vihar, 193 at Chandni Chowk, 280 at ITO, 273 at IGI Airport, 321 at Wazipur, 239 at Lodhi Road and 312 at Narela.

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi gets some relief from pollution compared to stifling figures last season. According to the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB), the national capital’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 271 this morning, a mild improvement from yesterday.

Every year, the Delhi air becomes toxic around Diwali and AQI hits 400. This year, the situation appears to be in control despite the AQI remaining in the ‘poor ’ category. The CPCB recorded AQI of 302 at Anand Vihar, 193 at Chandni Chowk, 280 at ITO, 273 at IGI Airport, 321 at Wazipur, 239 at Lodhi Road and 312 at Narela.

On Tuesday, Delhi's 24-hour AQI was at 304. Weather experts said that fluctuation in the wind speed has kept pollution levels in the last few days. "This wind pattern has kept stubble-burning smoke away from reaching the national capital. Although the wind speed was moderate in the afternoon, it has calmed since then. The improvement in air quality is largely due to this wind pattern," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services told PTI.

Delhi government has imposed a firecracker ban given the increasing pollution in the city. Environment Minister Gopal Rai recently reported 19,005 kg of firecrackers seized in raids across the city. He said that 79 cases were registered against those who violated the ban.

On Monday, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reported 108 incidents of stubble burning were recorded in Punjab. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva condemned the inefficiency of the Delhi government in addressing the situation.

"Pollution is worsening in Delhi, now regarded as the world's most polluted capital city. Upon learning that the Punjab CM was present here today, we requested a meeting. AAP's leadership continually attempts to shield the Punjab government. If they still aren't controlling stubble burning in Punjab, it's political. Many are suffering from related health issues today," he said.