Delhi’s air quality touched a new low reaching an alarming ‘severe’ category on Monday morning days after Diwali. In areas like Anand Vihar, the Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 433. The city’s overall AQI stood at hazardous levels, making Delhi-NCR’s PM 2.5 levels over 65 times more than the WHO-prescribed limit as reported by the IQAir website.

As of 7 am, the AQI recorded in the ‘very poor’ category in Alipur at 385, IGI Airport at 369, Rk Puram at 392, Mandir Marg at 377, Pusa Road at 353, Shadipur at 378 and ITO at 353. In areas like Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, Moti Bagh, and Patparganj, the air quality worsened with AQI crossed 400 to the ‘severe’ category.

The air quality in Noida also deteriorated with AQI reaching 338, while in Gurugram, it rose to 310. Days after Diwali, the cities were not as severe as expected, however, calmer winds have led to the ‘very poor’ air quality. The firecracker smoke coupled with stubble burning in the neighbouring states has contributed largely to worsening the air quality in the capital city during this season. Currently, Agra, Delhi, Sonipat, Ghaziabad, and Fatehpur Sikri are the most polluted cities.

Despite anti-pollution measures like the Graded Response Action Plan(Grap II), Delhi’s air quality has been witnessing a downward curve. GRAP-II was implemented on October 21 after AQI dropped to the 'Very Poor' category. A thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital post-Diwali drastically soaring the AQI from 327 to 507 due to slow wind speed and smog-like conditions in the atmosphere over the past few days. On Sunday, the city recorded the highest air pollution of this season.

At least 69 per cent of families have one or more members suffering from respiratory illness as pollution continues to rise, according to a survey report. Pollution-related illnesses including sore throat, breathing issues and cough are on the rise, causing an overall health concern amid the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.