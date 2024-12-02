A spell of favourable wind conditions has brought relief to the city, effectively dispersing pollutants and improving air quality to the ‘poor’ category, as per reports.

Delhi continues to grapple with toxic smog enveloping the city, however, it witnessed a slight improvement in air quality on December 2. The national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 274 on Sunday, as reported by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). A spell of favourable wind conditions has brought relief to the city, effectively dispersing pollutants and improving air quality to the ‘poor’ category, against ‘severe plus’ conditions since October 29.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB), the AQI recorded at Anand Vihar at 6 am on Monday was 303, Ashok Vihar at 284, Bawana at 298, Chandni Chowk at 188, IGI Airport at 270, Dwarka at 307, Jahangirpuri at 310, Mundka at 297, Narela at 266, Nehru Nagar at 334, Patparganj at 285, Punjabi Bagh at 278, Pusa at 249, Rohini at 299, and Wazirpur at 281. The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 0-50 as ‘good’, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’ and anything above 400 as ‘severe’.

The Supreme Court had restricted the upliftment of Graded Response Action Plan stage IV of anti-pollution measures till today. The court said that the school must switch to online mode under GRAP IV, and can also operate in hybrid mode given learning difficulties. Meanwhile, the ban on construction, trucks and commercial vehicles ferrying non-essential goods into the city continued despite the improving air quality in the city. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) was directed to announce mixed restrictions - i.e., it can pick and choose from GRAP-III and GRAP-IV depending on the severity of the air quality.

With the air quality improving in the city, it is yet to be announced if the schools will remain in the hybrid mode until the next notification issued by the authorities.