Toxic smog continues to engulf Delhi, and air pollution remains at poor levels. The Air Quality Index(AQI) was between the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category as strong surface-level winds helped push the pollutants last night. The national capital saw a slight improvement in the air quality as the AQI fell to 312 from 340 in real-time PM 2.5 levels recorded on Wednesday morning.

At 6 am today, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an AQI of Anand Vihar at 316, Ashok Vihar at 316, Bawana at 343, Jahangirpuri at 330, Mundka at 352, Narela at 281, Punjabi Bagh at 327 and Wazirpur at 331. For those unaware, AQI between 0 and 50 as ‘good’, between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and over 400 as ‘severe’.

At 11 pm on Tuesday, the average AQI in Delhi improved to 304, on the verge of entering the ‘poor’ zone. Meanwhile, Noida(251), Ghaziabad (244), Greater Noida(169) and Faridabad (183)had entered the ‘moderate’ zone, as recorded by CPCB at 6 am today. Despite improving air quality, the Supreme Court declined to relax Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV regulations aimed at reducing Delhi's air pollution. The apex court mandated that schools remain shuttered until Wednesday.

“Our suggestion is to see the AQI label for the next two days.. bring the data the day after tomorrow, then we will see what the trend is in the last two days and then take a decision on the matter related to the opening of educational institutions,” the Court said. Given increasing air pollution, the authorities imposed GRAP-4 Delhi after the air quality index (AQI) plunged into the city's ‘severe plus’ category. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have been directed to remain closed until the next announcements.