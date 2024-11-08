INDIA
The air quality in Delhi on Friday worsened in Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Bawana among others with AQI falling to the 'severe' category.
Delhi continues to witness a sharp rise in air pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the ‘severe’ range. Both PM2.5 and PM10 levels have defied the national safety standards, with weak winds failing to disperse the pollutants. With the onset of winter, the situation has worsened, with AQI crossing the 400 mark at places like Anand Vihar, Bawana, Narela, and Mundka.
According to www.aqi.in, the national capital’s real-time AQI remained at 377 as recorded at 7 a.m. on Friday, November 8. The Central Pollution Control Board had recorded Delhi’s AQI at 382 yesterday. Anand Vihar (416), Bawana(441), Mundka(410), Alipur (397), Ashok Vihar(420), Dwarka (391), and ITO (349), among others, saw the air quality deteriorating to a severe level by evening.
The worsening air quality in Delhi has led to a concerning rise in health conditions. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) reported a 15-20% increase in OPD visits according to Dr. Karan Madan, Associate Professor at the institution, as reported by ANI. The patients experienced severe respiratory issues, particularly asthma and COPD, many of whom now require hospitalization.
“Many patients have complained their asthma is getting worse. And many of our patients have come with severe exacerbation, what we call a severe worsening of symptoms. And many patients have required admission also. So I think it is a tough time for our patients who have respiratory problems...,” Madan told ANI.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has increased the penalty for stubble burning to Rs 30, 000, to clamp down on rising air pollution. The authorities have amended the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) rules for the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, to control the situation. Vehicle emissions, and industrial activities are the contributing factors to the ongoing environmental crisis. The authorities have imposed GRAP stage II to monitor and address the growing air pollution in the national capital and its adjoining areas.
