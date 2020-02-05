Delhi Polls: BJP MP Parvesh Verma again banned from campaigning by EC, this time for 24 hrs

The Election Commission on Wednesday barred Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews for 24 hours over his controversial statement against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at a media event.

Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the polls, Verma at an event in the national capital had called Kejriwal a 'terrorist'. "In Delhi many 'Natwar Lal and terrorists' like Kejriwal are hiding. I don't understand if we should fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi", he said.

Last week, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP MP for his controversial remark on the party chief. Soon after the filing of the complaint, the poll panel issued a show-cause notice to Verma.

Responding to Verma's remark, Kejriwal said, "Some BJP leaders called me a terrorist yesterday. I have sacrificed everything for my nation. Since the formation of our government in the last five years, I have considered every child as my own while providing a good education to them. Does that make me a terrorist?"

Kejriwal further said that the people of Delhi will decide if he is their 'son' or a 'terrorist'. "I have worked for five years as your son. I leave it to you to decide whether I am a son or a terrorist," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing the media.

It is to be noted that the poll panel had earlier imposed a 96 hours ban on campaigning for the assembly polls against him for his controversial remark on the Shaheen Bagh protestors.

Parvesh Verma courted controversy by saying that the anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh will be cleared within an hour if BJP came to power. He made another shocking statement by saying that the protestors will "enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters."