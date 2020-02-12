Delhi poll results out, BJP in no mood to ease attack on Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday repeated its "terrorist" charge against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, with the newly-elected saffron party MLA OP Sharma calling it an "appropriate term for him."

During the run-up to the election last month, BJP MP Parvesh Verma had called Delhi chief minister a "terrorist" over his alleged support to an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in south Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

Verma was banned from campaigning by the Election Commission for his alleged remarks that violated the model code of conduct.

Endorsing Verma's remarks, Sharma said, "Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man, he sympathises with terrorists, plays role of Pakistan Army spokesman, raises questions on Indian Army and supports tukde-tukde gang. Indeed, terrorist is the appropriate term for him."

OP Sharma is one of the eight BJP MLAs who emerged victorious in the February 8 election.

In the assembly election results announced on Tuesday, the AAP emerged as the single-largest party with the brutal mandate of 62 seats in the 70-member assembly. The rest of the seats went to the BJP.

In the bitter election campaign, the BJP launched a personal attack on Kejriwal with Verma calling him a "terrorist" and Union minister Prakash Javadekar approving the remarks saying the Delhi chief minister Kejriwal had called himself an "anarchist" and there is not much of a "difference between an anarchist and a terrorist".

Kejriwal had emotionally responded to the charge, saying he faced many difficulties to help people.

Kejriwal said he has been working day and night towards the welfare of people.

"Gave up everything for the people of Delhi. After joining politics, I faced many difficulties so that the life of the people could improve. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist ... It is very sad," he said in a tweet.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh had dared the Modi government to arrest Kejriwal and send him to jail if he is a "terrorist".

"They are calling an elected chief minister terrorist.... If Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist, arrest him and put him in jail," Singh said in Rajya Sabha.