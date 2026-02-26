Delhi Police vs Himachal Police: What exactly happened? Here's all you need to know

The standoff began when Delhi Police personnel, around 20 in number, were intercepted by Shimla Police while transporting the three Youth Congress workers to Delhi.

A dramatic 24-hour standoff between Delhi and Shimla Police personnel came to an end in the early hours of Thursday, as the Delhi Police team finally headed back to the national capital with the three Youth Congress workers arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" at the AI Summit last week. The arrested workers, identified as Saurabh Singh, Arbaaz Khan, and Siddharth Avdhoot, were taken into custody by Delhi Police from Rohru area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district.

Delhi Police vs Himachal Police: What exactly happened?

The standoff began when Delhi Police personnel, around 20 in number, were intercepted by Shimla Police while transporting the three Youth Congress workers to Delhi. The Shimla Police alleged that the Delhi Police team had failed to follow mandatory inter- state arrest protocols, including obtaining a transit remand. The Delhi Police team, who had arrested the workers from Rohru, was detained, and the vehicles were seized. The Shimla Police also registered a case against the Delhi Police personnel, including charges of kidnapping, unlawful assembly, and wrongful confinement.

Allegations of procedural lapses

The Shimla Police said that the Delhi Police had not informed or taken them into confidence before making the arrests. A senior HP police official said, "The Himachal Police were neither informed nor taken into confidence before the arrests were carried out." The Delhi Police, however, claimed that they had followed the necessary procedures and that the Shimla Police were trying to obstruct their work.

Late-night court proceedings

The standoff continued throughout the day, with both sides refusing to back down. The Delhi Police personnel and the arrested Youth Congress workers were eventually produced before a magistrate in Shimla, where the Delhi Police's plea for transit remand was heard and allowed. The court granted transit remand, allowing the Delhi Police to take the arrested workers back to Delhi.

After the court proceedings, the Delhi Police team finally left Shimla, heading back to Delhi with the three arrested Youth Congress workers. An ACP from Delhi Police said, "We have given them the memo, which is the seizure memo. This is our government vehicle, and it could not have been seized. Finally, we are all leaving now. We were kept in detention for so long." The Delhi Police team is expected to produce the arrested workers before a local magistrate in Delhi, as per legal procedure.