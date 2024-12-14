According to police, the student had sent the threat email to his own school, and after tracing the IP address, the police team traced his home

The Delhi Police Special Cell has identified a private school student as being responsible for sending a bomb threat email to a school in Paschim Vihar, police said. According to police, the student had sent the threat email to his own school, and after tracing the IP address, the police team traced his home. Upon questioning, the child admitted to the act and was later counselled. He was let off with a warning to his parents to keep a watch on his behaviour.

According to the Special Cell, this individual is not connected to the group bomb threat emails sent to many schools in Delhi on Friday.

Earlier today, several schools in Delhi, received bomb threat emails.

"Today again Delhi Schools including DPS RK Puram, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj received a bomb threat email," Delhi Police said.

According to the police a group mail was received by the schools at 6:12 am today.

"A Group mail received by the school at 6:12 am today morning, by the name of Barry Allah, from [email protected]," police added.

After getting a bomb threat email schools informed the Delhi Police. After receiving information Delhi Police, bomb detection team and fire officials reached the spot but nothing suspicious was found yet, officials said.

On Friday, South East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar Singh said that as many as 30 schools across Delhi received hoax bomb threat emails.

The DCP said that the investigation into the fake threats revealed that the e-mails sent to the schools had been generated outside the country.

Upon receiving the information, schools were evacuated and the Bomb Disposal Squad carried out checks at the locations.

The threatening emails raised concerns among parents and staff, though the police assured that investigations are ongoing and safety remains their priority. No explosives or hazardous materials have been found in any of the schools so far.

This is not the first instance of such threats disrupting schools in the national capital, underlining the need for robust security protocols.

The schools that received the threats on Friday, included the Bhatnagar Public School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, and Delhi Public School in Defence Colony. Earlier, over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail demanding a ransom of USD 30,000. This email came on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday voiced serious concerns about recurring bomb threats targeting schools in the national capital. Kejriwal questioned the potential psychological and academic impact on children, saying such incidents could disrupt their studies and well-being if they continue unabated.

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The court set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives.

