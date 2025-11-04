FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Milap Milan Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, disgusting, crap': 'Hopefully audiences will...'

PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Need to move on...'; WATCH

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes shocking statement, says she knows about his affair with 30-year-old Marathi actress but...

Meet woman, ex-wife of world's 3rd richest man, who made massive donation of Rs 7097272000 to...

Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah's makes BIG prediction, says NDA will win...

The Hundred's Northern Superchargers gets renamed ahead of 2026 season, franchise's new name is...

Delhi Police to hold special Lok Adalat for settling challan on Nov 8; check how to register, important details

Amitabh Bachchan sells two apartments in Mumbai for whopping Rs..., he bought them in 2012 for just...

ICC punishes Haris Rauf, Pakistan's pacer gets banned for Code of Conduct breach

Bilaspur Train Accident: What led to train collision? Indian Railways offers Rs 10 lakh to deceased families

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Milap Milan Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, disgusting, crap': 'Hopefully audiences will...'

Milap Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, crap'

PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Need to move on...'; WATCH

PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Ne

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes shocking statement, says she knows about his affair with 30-year-old Marathi actress but...

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja says she knows about his affair with Marathi actress

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Police to hold special Lok Adalat for settling challan on Nov 8; check how to register, important details

Delhi will have a separate National Lok Adalat for settling traffic fines at discounted rates to be organised on November 8, 2025. The adalat is being organised by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority. The upcoming Lok Adalat will be focused on traffic challans.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 09:36 PM IST

Delhi Police to hold special Lok Adalat for settling challan on Nov 8; check how to register, important details
Special Lok Adalat for pending challan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi will have a separate National Lok Adalat for settling traffic fines at discounted rates to be organised on November 8, 2025. The adalat is being organised by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA). The upcoming Lok Adalat will be focused on traffic challans and will take action on challans registered on the Delhi Traffic Police portal and sent to the virtual court until July 31, 2025. The officials said that on the first day on Monday around 50,000 challans were downloaded. The aim is to allow vehicle owners to settle their pending traffic challans at lower rates. Such an action will help encourage timely payments of challans and lower the burden of pending cases on regular courts. 

Which challans are eligible/ not eligible for waiver in the Delhi Lok Adalat? 

Minor traffic violations, such as not wearing a seat belt, driving without a helmet, and improper parking, mentioned on the Delhi Traffic Police portal by July 31, 2025, are allowed to be settled during the Lok Adalat. However, more serious cases of drunk driving, jumping signals, and even those including accidents are not part of the settlement process.  

How can you register for Delhi Lok Adalat Token? 

Vehicle owners are required to first complete an online token registration from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) website. Here, the vehicle owners have to first fill out an application form and submit required documents. The owners will receive a token number along with an appointment letter through phone or email. They need to then download their challans and will be given a time frame. At that time, they must appear at the Lok Adalat with their documents.  

Steps to follow to register for the Lok Adalat: 

-The DSLSA has an aim of settling two lakh pending traffic challans though thos special Lok Adalat.   

-Vehicle owners need to visit the the official site, traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat. 

-Enter vehicle's chassis number and the last five digits of the engine number. 

-Select the required court, court number, and time. 

-Then download the challan. 

-Per vehicle, only five challans are allowed.  

At which locations Lok Adalat be organised in Delhi? 

This unique Lok Adalat will be organised in the seven district court complexes in Delhi, namely, Tis Hazari, Karkardooma, Saket, Patiala House, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, and Rohini, from 10 am to 4 pm. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Milap Milan Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, disgusting, crap': 'Hopefully audiences will...'
Milap Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, crap'
PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Need to move on...'; WATCH
PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Ne
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes shocking statement, says she knows about his affair with 30-year-old Marathi actress but...
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja says she knows about his affair with Marathi actress
Meet woman, ex-wife of world's 3rd richest man, who made massive donation of Rs 7097272000 to...
Meet woman, ex-wife of world's 3rd richest man, who made massive donation of Rs
Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah makes BIG prediction, says NDA will win...
Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah BIG prediction, says NDA will win 160+seats whi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE