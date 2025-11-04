Delhi Police to hold special Lok Adalat for settling challan on Nov 8; check how to register, important details

Delhi will have a separate National Lok Adalat for settling traffic fines at discounted rates to be organised on November 8, 2025. The adalat is being organised by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority. The upcoming Lok Adalat will be focused on traffic challans.

Delhi will have a separate National Lok Adalat for settling traffic fines at discounted rates to be organised on November 8, 2025. The adalat is being organised by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA). The upcoming Lok Adalat will be focused on traffic challans and will take action on challans registered on the Delhi Traffic Police portal and sent to the virtual court until July 31, 2025. The officials said that on the first day on Monday around 50,000 challans were downloaded. The aim is to allow vehicle owners to settle their pending traffic challans at lower rates. Such an action will help encourage timely payments of challans and lower the burden of pending cases on regular courts.

Which challans are eligible/ not eligible for waiver in the Delhi Lok Adalat?

Minor traffic violations, such as not wearing a seat belt, driving without a helmet, and improper parking, mentioned on the Delhi Traffic Police portal by July 31, 2025, are allowed to be settled during the Lok Adalat. However, more serious cases of drunk driving, jumping signals, and even those including accidents are not part of the settlement process.

How can you register for Delhi Lok Adalat Token?

Vehicle owners are required to first complete an online token registration from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) website. Here, the vehicle owners have to first fill out an application form and submit required documents. The owners will receive a token number along with an appointment letter through phone or email. They need to then download their challans and will be given a time frame. At that time, they must appear at the Lok Adalat with their documents.

Steps to follow to register for the Lok Adalat:

-The DSLSA has an aim of settling two lakh pending traffic challans though thos special Lok Adalat.

-Vehicle owners need to visit the the official site, traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat.

-Enter vehicle's chassis number and the last five digits of the engine number.

-Select the required court, court number, and time.

-Then download the challan.

-Per vehicle, only five challans are allowed.

At which locations Lok Adalat be organised in Delhi?

This unique Lok Adalat will be organised in the seven district court complexes in Delhi, namely, Tis Hazari, Karkardooma, Saket, Patiala House, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, and Rohini, from 10 am to 4 pm.