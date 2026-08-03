Delhi Police to drop case against minor who abused PM Modi during CJP protest? Here's what sources say

In the apology video, she called her remarks unacceptable, expressed regret, and sought forgiveness from the Prime Minister and the nation, calling it her “first and last mistake.”

Delhi Police has decided not to go ahead with criminal proceedings against a minor who was seen using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a viral video from the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, according to the sources.

The matter came to light after Noida Police filed a Zero FIR over the girl’s remarks. However, the FIR wrongly listed her age as 25. The girl later put out a video stating she is 15 and that she made the comments under the influence of people at the protest.

Minor issues apology video

In the apology video, she called her remarks unacceptable, expressed regret, and sought forgiveness from the Prime Minister and the nation, calling it her “first and last mistake.”

The incident triggered a big debate on social media, with many people urging leniency given her age.

PM decides to forgive young protesters

Addressing the matter last Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had forgiven the young protesters, calling them "misguided children." He noted that punitive measures or drawn-out legal proceedings would not change things and urged the public to forgive them as well.

Minor's mother appeals to withdraw FIR

In response to the PM's statement, the girl's mother thanked him for his compassion and made an appeal to withdraw the FIR, pointing out that it wrongly listed her daughter's age and identity.

She further urged PM Modi to restrict social media access for those below 18 on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, saying children are vulnerable to influence and should focus on education instead of protests.

For over five weeks, CJP members staged a sit-in at Jantar Mantar demanding the Centre be held accountable for the alleged NEET paper leak. The protest attracted thousands, predominantly students, from different parts of the country.

The agitation ended after then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down and the government accepted several key demands. These included an assurance that no punitive action would be taken against the protesters.