Delhi Police to celebrate men, women in Khaki with upcoming podcast ‘Kissa Khaki Ka'

Stepping into changing social media trends, the Delhi Police has found a new way to celebrate the men and women in Khaki who help to maintain the city’s security. The upcoming initiative is a monthly e-newsletter named after Delhi Police’ new podcast series ‘Kissa Khaki Ka’.

This newsletter will chronicle significant events and milestones of the police force. According to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the newsletter is garnering a good response from public as well as the police force.

The e-newsletter for the month of February is a digital compilation of many activities of the force. To introduce the e-newsletter’s motive, the first edition begins with a message from Asthana. He states that it is a chronicle of significant events and milestones and celebrates the men and women in Khaki who keep the national capital secure.

p>As per the Commissioner, Delhi Police has been working to showcase a positive image of the force on social media using both print and electronic media. He added that in the 24x7 duration that the police force works, sometimes certain good work of the force goes unnoticed by the public and at others even small actions win many hearts.

Asthana share that a social media monitoring cell has been formed under the Special Branch Unit. With this platform, the force is trying to provide authentic information about incidents and crimes that take place within the city.