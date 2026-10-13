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Delhi Police takes down 500 social media posts amid SIR protests, flags Pakistani accounts over fake reports

Delhi Police's IFSO unit has removed around 500 social media posts and taken down nearly 100 accounts over alleged fake news and misleading content linked to the ongoing protests over the Election Commission's SIR exercise.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Delhi Police takes down 500 social media posts amid SIR protests, flags Pakistani accounts over fake reports
Credit: Twitter
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The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police has registered more than four FIRs against social media accounts allegedly spreading false information and trying to create unrest.

Police sources said around 500 posts have been removed during the monitoring exercise. The posts allegedly contained rumours and misleading information that could disturb public order.

Police are continuing to monitor social media platforms for content that could spread false claims or create tension.

Pakistani accounts allegedly shared fake protest reports

According to police sources, several social media accounts allegedly being operated from Pakistan were found spreading anti-India content. Police said some of these accounts shared false reports on October 10 claiming that people had died during protests.

Some users operating from Pakistan allegedly posted fake videos and misleading reports while presenting themselves as Indians, police sources said.

Around 100 social media accounts have been taken down so far, including some Pakistani accounts allegedly being operated from Pakistan.

Four FIRs filed over INDIA bloc protest

The latest action comes as Delhi Police investigates alleged violations during the INDIA bloc's protest in the national capital on October 12.

According to police sources, four FIRs have been registered at different police stations over alleged violations of restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and other provisions.

Two FIRs were registered at Tilak Marg police station, while one each was registered at Mandir Marg and Barakhamba police stations. One of the cases relates to an alleged violation of Section 163 in the Connaught Place area.

Police have not yet shared full details of the allegations in each FIR.

Opposition marched to Supreme Court over SIR

The FIRs followed the INDIA bloc's "March for Democracy" in Delhi on October 12. Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee joined activists and civil society members during the march.

The protesters were stopped after crossing a barricade near Bhagwan Dass Road and reaching another barricade.

A delegation of Opposition leaders later submitted a joint petition to the Supreme Court, raising concerns about the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Opposition has also been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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