Delhi police sets up platform to assist e-commerce websites delivering essential services

Amid the problems faced by e-commerce websites regarding the movement of essential goods during the lockdown, the Delhi Police has said that delivery agents for those services will be helped by the police.

"I had a meeting with e-commerce website representatives, they shared the problems faced by them in the movement of essential goods. We have issued passes to them and assured that their delivery agents will be helped by the police," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said.

The official also informed that a platform has also been set up by the police where e-Commerce websites can share the issues they are facing, so that they can be resolved.

"We have set up a platform for e-commerce websites where they can share with us the problems they are facing, so we can solve them," Randhawa said.

While essential commodities are claimed to available during the 21-day lockdown, certain e-commerce websites had claimed that they were facing issues with the supply chain and they and finding it hard to move their goods across borders.

Online grocery delivery services like Big Basket, Grofers and Amazon were forced to cancel orders over the past few days owing to shortage of supplies. Their delivery agents were stopped by the police who apparently misinterpreted the government's order of allowing essential services, that include groceries.