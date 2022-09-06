Search icon
Delhi Police seize methamphetamine worth Rs 1200 crore in largest-ever haul: All you need to know about the drug

HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police, said the interrogation of the two Afghan nationals revealed the presence of over 312 kilograms of Meth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Delhi Police (File)

In one of the largest anti-drug operations in India, Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two Afghan nationals leading to the recovery of a whopping 606 kgs of methamphetamine. The duo has been living in India since 2016.

HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police, said the interrogation of the two Afghan nationals revealed the presence of over 312 kilograms of Methamphetamine worth Rs 1200 crore, in Lucknow.

"It is one of the largest seizures of methamphetamine drugs in the country's history. Both Afghan nationals were living in India since 2016. Further interrogation had led to the recovery of 606 bags from a godown in Lucknow," he said.

"Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two Afghan nationals and seized 312.5 kgs of Methamphetamine drug and 10 kgs of heroin from their possession. The total seized drug is worth more than Rs 1200 crores in International Market," he added. 

Methamphetamine is one of the most expensive illegal drugs in the world. The finest quality of the drug costs up to Rs 30,000 per gram on the international market.

Methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It is chemically similar to amphetamine (drug) which is used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy, a sleep disorder.

In its crystal form, methamphetamine looks like glass fragments or shiny, bluish-white rocks. It is usually a white, bitter-tasting powder or a pill.

The Goa police have alleged BJP leader Sonali Phogat who died under mysterious circumstances was forced-fed methamphetamine.

