The seizure is suspected to be linked with the earlier recovery of 562 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 5,000 crore.

In the second big drug haul in a week, Delhi Police has seized 200 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore from west Delhi, an official said on Thursday evening. The seizure is suspected to be linked with the earlier recovery of 562 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 5,000 crore from southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur, the official said. He said a raid is underway in west Delhi's Ramesh Nagar area. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Delhi Metro: Services on Yellow Line to be affected on THIS date due to maintenance work, check timings, other details