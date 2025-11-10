Delhi Red Fort Blast: What did Delhi Police chief say on nature of explosion?

In his first reaction to the Delhi blast, Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha has confirmed the explosion and said that he has briefed Home Minister Amit Shah on the incident.

In what appears to be a terrorist attack, eight people have been killed and six others injured after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday. The Delhi Police is yet to piece together various facts related to the incident and come out with a clear picture. However, it has confirmed the bombing. In the first reaction to the incident, Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha has said he is in touch with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is briefing him regularly on the explosion. He said, “Today, at around 6.52 PM, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged.”

#WATCH | A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has… pic.twitter.com/F7jbepnb4F — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

He added, "All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time." A senior Delhi Police official said, "There is no crater at the spot, so we cannot say if it is a bomb blast. Also, no pellet or splinter injuries have been reported till now, which is the most common in bomb blasts. The Eeco car, the source of the explosion, had 2-3 occupants. Mangled. Forensic teams are collecting samples."

