FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here

Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now

Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter

Ghooskhor Pandat: Neeraj Pandey breaks silence on Title controversy: 'The story focuses...'

Honourable CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Assam’s Leap to AI-Driven Hospitals, Anchors Lord’s Mark Industries as Strategic Partner

Zee Media celebrates changemakers at ‘ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026’

Delhi Police responds to viral claims about 800 missing reports, calls it 'Misleading paid promotion'

Who was Arun? 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Badarpur over minor fight; school dropout named as key accused

Border 2 box office collection day 14: Sunny Deol’s war drama continues to hold well at box office, crosses Rs 400 crore worldwide

High alert in Chennai: Hundreds of crows killed, H5N1 virus advisory issued, does it affect humans?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here

Why Bill Gates met Jeffrey Epstein after his child prostitution conviction?

Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now

Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon?

Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter

Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Police responds to viral claims about 800 missing reports, calls it 'Misleading paid promotion'

Delhi Police denied claims of a surge in missing girls in the capital, revealing that social media reports were amplified through paid promotions. Official data shows that the number of missing persons in January 2026 was lower than in previous years.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

Delhi Police responds to viral claims about 800 missing reports, calls it 'Misleading paid promotion'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Police issued a strong statement on Friday, addressing viral social media claims that suggested a significant increase in the number of missing girls in the national capital. Authorities stated that the narrative was being artificially amplified through paid promotions and warned those responsible of facing strict action.

False Claims Amplified by Paid Promotions

The police clarified that their investigation into the claims revealed that the purported surge in missing persons was being promoted for financial gain. According to their findings, certain groups or individuals were behind the creation and spread of misleading content, designed to stir public panic. The police emphasised that exploiting such sensitive issues for monetary purposes would not be tolerated.

'Creating panic for monetary gain will be dealt with seriously,' Delhi Police said in a statement. They assured the public that steps would be taken to identify and take legal action against those found behind these activities.

Data Contradicts Social Media Reports

To counter the claims circulating on social media, Delhi Police released official data that revealed the number of missing persons in January 2026 was actually lower than in previous years. According to the police, 1,777 people were reported missing during the first month of 2026, a figure significantly lower than the monthly averages in 2024 and 2025.

In comparison, the national capital recorded 24,893 missing persons in 2024 and 24,508 in 2025, demonstrating that the recent claims of a surge were unfounded. The police’s data serves to provide clarity on the situation, refuting the panic-driven narrative.

Addressing Public Concerns and Ensuring Accountability

While the police have reassured citizens that the missing persons data does not reflect an alarming trend, they urged social media users to be cautious about the information they share. Misinformation, especially when amplified through paid promotions, can cause unnecessary distress and confusion in society.

Authorities have promised to take strict action against anyone found to be involved in such activities, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining public order and transparency in dealing with sensitive issues.

Looking Ahead

Delhi Police continue to monitor social media platforms closely to ensure that no harmful or false information is allowed to spread unchecked. They are also engaging with media outlets to provide accurate updates on ongoing cases of missing persons to prevent further confusion.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here
Why Bill Gates met Jeffrey Epstein after his child prostitution conviction?
Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now
Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon?
Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter
Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter
Ghooskhor Pandat: Neeraj Pandey breaks silence on Title controversy: 'The story focuses...'
Ghooskhor Pandat: Neeraj Pandey breaks silence on Title controversy
Honourable CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Assam’s Leap to AI-Driven Hospitals, Anchors Lord’s Mark Industries as Strategic Partner
Honourable CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Assam’s Leap to AI-Driven
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement