Delhi Police responds to viral claims about 800 missing reports, calls it 'Misleading paid promotion'

Delhi Police denied claims of a surge in missing girls in the capital, revealing that social media reports were amplified through paid promotions. Official data shows that the number of missing persons in January 2026 was lower than in previous years.

Delhi Police issued a strong statement on Friday, addressing viral social media claims that suggested a significant increase in the number of missing girls in the national capital. Authorities stated that the narrative was being artificially amplified through paid promotions and warned those responsible of facing strict action.

False Claims Amplified by Paid Promotions

The police clarified that their investigation into the claims revealed that the purported surge in missing persons was being promoted for financial gain. According to their findings, certain groups or individuals were behind the creation and spread of misleading content, designed to stir public panic. The police emphasised that exploiting such sensitive issues for monetary purposes would not be tolerated.

'Creating panic for monetary gain will be dealt with seriously,' Delhi Police said in a statement. They assured the public that steps would be taken to identify and take legal action against those found behind these activities.

Data Contradicts Social Media Reports

To counter the claims circulating on social media, Delhi Police released official data that revealed the number of missing persons in January 2026 was actually lower than in previous years. According to the police, 1,777 people were reported missing during the first month of 2026, a figure significantly lower than the monthly averages in 2024 and 2025.

In comparison, the national capital recorded 24,893 missing persons in 2024 and 24,508 in 2025, demonstrating that the recent claims of a surge were unfounded. The police’s data serves to provide clarity on the situation, refuting the panic-driven narrative.

Addressing Public Concerns and Ensuring Accountability

While the police have reassured citizens that the missing persons data does not reflect an alarming trend, they urged social media users to be cautious about the information they share. Misinformation, especially when amplified through paid promotions, can cause unnecessary distress and confusion in society.

Authorities have promised to take strict action against anyone found to be involved in such activities, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining public order and transparency in dealing with sensitive issues.

Looking Ahead

Delhi Police continue to monitor social media platforms closely to ensure that no harmful or false information is allowed to spread unchecked. They are also engaging with media outlets to provide accurate updates on ongoing cases of missing persons to prevent further confusion.