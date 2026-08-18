Delhi Police reject excessive force allegations at CJP protest, say '5k officials tackled over 30000 people'

The affidavit was filed as a consolidated reply in four connected petitions requesting a Supreme Court-supervised inquiry into allegations of police excesses during the protest.

Delhi Police has rejected claims of using excessive force against student protesters at the July 20 Jantar Mantar agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party over the NEET paper leak. In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, police said the demonstration drew over 30,000 people and turned violent after barricades were breached, which required graded use of force.

The affidavit was filed as a consolidated reply in four connected petitions requesting a Supreme Court-supervised inquiry into allegations of police excesses during the protest.

What exactly did the Delhi Police say about the CJP protest?

The Delhi Police noted that the protesters had assembled over an area spanning approximately 3 kilometres, and that roughly 5,000 police personnel had been deployed for crowd management.

As per the police, the protest was peaceful at the outset, but the situation deteriorated once barricades were breached and controlling the crowd became challenging.

The Delhi Police submitted that the force employed by its personnel was "graded" and commensurate with the prevailing circumstances.

The affidavit noted that in excess of 240 police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes, with approximately 200 protesters also suffering injuries.

It further asserted that the presence of anti-social elements and history-sheeters within the protest contributed to the escalation of the situation.

According to police, officers were tasked with controlling the crowd and preventing the protest from expanding into adjoining areas.

Post-protest, multiple allegations surfaced that pellet guns were fired to break up the demonstrators.

Delhi Police on lathis, nails and tear gas

Addressing claims that cops used nail-studded lathis, Delhi Police said video footage showed only one such object — and it was with a protester, not police. The affidavit stated the item was actually a stick with the National Flag attached, not a police baton.

The force defended using standard crowd-control gear, saying officers took permitted steps to stop the situation from worsening after some protesters allegedly attacked them unprovoked.

It added that tear gas and a restricted lathi charge were deployed only after other crowd-control efforts failed.

“All measures were taken strictly in accordance with permissible modes of controlling violence," the affidavit states.

Delhi Police back plainclothes deployment, call it 'standard procedure'

The affidavit further dealt with the presence of plainclothes police personnel carrying lathis. It stated that these individuals were "spotters" from the Special Branch, Special Cell, Crime Branch and local police, who had strategically integrated with the crowd owing to the exigency of the situation.

The police submitted that the deployment of such personnel is neither illegal nor atypical, and noted that comparable arrangements are routinely made during large-scale public gatherings, including Independence Day and Republic Day functions.

According to the affidavit, the plainclothes personnel were engaged as part of crowd-control operations and did not function as an independent force against protesters.

Regarding facial-recognition technology, the Delhi Police described its use at the protest site as a "proportionate policing measure" and denied that it constituted indiscriminate surveillance of participants.

According to the affidavit, the facial-recognition software did not automatically generate profiles of all persons present at the protest, nor was it employed for indiscriminate collection of data on peaceful participants. The system was deployed solely to identify individuals with previous records in serious offences, with minor infractions such as traffic challans being excluded.

The police further submitted that no action was initiated exclusively on the basis of a facial-recognition match. A field-level verification was conducted to ascertain whether the person identified by the system was indeed present at the protest site.