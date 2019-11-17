Headlines

India

India

Delhi Police registers FIR against unidentified people in JNU vandalism incident

Dr Buddha Singh, the chairperson of JNU's Swami Vivekananda Statue Installation Committee, filed the complaint at the police station.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 09:22 AM IST

Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR against unidentified people for vandalising Swami Vivekananda's statue and causing damage to property in the JNU administration block. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the JNU administration.

Yesterday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration filed a complaint at Vasant Kunj police station in Delhi in connection with the vandalism of Swami Vivekananda's statue during protests against fee hike in the University on Thursday. In the complaint, the administration called for strict action against the culprits involved in the incident.

Dr Buddha Singh, the chairperson of JNU's Swami Vivekananda Statue Installation Committee, filed the complaint at the police station.

Swami Vivekananda's statue was found vandalised on Thursday. "Bhagwa jalega (saffron will burn)" and other expletives against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were found written in what seemed like red paint at the platform where the statue of Swami Vivekananda stands. 

This came amid the students' protests against the fee hike and hostel manual by the university administration.

The JNU administration has not entirely rolled back the decision but has cut down the hike to some extent on Wednesday.

The hostel fee for a single room which was earlier Rs 20 and was increased to Rs 600 and has now been set at Rs 200. While the room with two beds, the fees for which was Rs 10 and was increased to Rs 300, will now cost Rs 100. 

