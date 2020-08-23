Delhi Police recovers explosive belt, other contrabands from arrested ISIS operative

Headlines

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies series opener

Not Juhi Chawla, but this actress was Yash Chopra’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Darr

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of mosque premises till Thursday

BCCI announces Team India’s schedule for home season in 2023-24, check details

Ileana D'Cruz flaunts baby bump in sexy thigh-high slit dress, fans say 'looking so gorgeous'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies series opener

Not Juhi Chawla, but this actress was Yash Chopra’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Darr

BCCI announces Team India’s schedule for home season in 2023-24, check details

Bowlers who have delivered fastest ball in ODI

AI imagines Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, other Oppenheimer cast in Indian attire

AI imagines Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, other Bollywood stars as Ken from Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

Ileana D'Cruz flaunts baby bump in sexy thigh-high slit dress, fans say 'looking so gorgeous'

Not Juhi Chawla, but this actress was Yash Chopra’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Darr

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Police recovers explosive belt, other contrabands from arrested ISIS operative

DCP Kushwah added that Mustaqeem had planned a terror strike in Delhi on August 15.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 23, 2020, 12:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday recovered tons of explosives from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh based on inputs given by arrested ISIS operative Mustaqeem during his interrogation. 

The police have also recovered an explosive belt the ISIS operative prepared to carry out 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack in Delhi.

The suspect is a native of Balrampur.

The ISIS suspect, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police, was being handled by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) commanders from Afghanistan and was planning to carry out terror acts in India, according to the sources.

The operative was nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief encounter near Ring Road late on Friday. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a pistol were recovered from his possession. 

He has been identified as Abu Yusuf Khan. 

Abu Yusuf Khan was arrested on Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan after a brief shootout.

The accused was known to be in communication with ISKP operatives on cyberspace, as per the sources.

“Two pressure cooker IEDs were recovered from Mohammad Mustaqeem Khan, alias Abu Yusuf, a resident of Balarampur in Uttar Pradesh.” PS Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell), Delhi Police, said, while addressing a press briefing yesterday.

DCP Kushwah added that Mustaqeem had planned a terror strike in Delhi on August 15.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

Netizens slam Abdu Rozik for posting video of himself in bed with two people: 'Didn't expect this from you'

Girl dances on waterlogged road to create Insta reel, viral video angers internet

One Friday Night trailer: Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman’s thriller is all about extra-marital affair and infidelity

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus creates history, becomes first male cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE