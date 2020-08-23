Delhi Police recovers explosive belt, other contrabands from arrested ISIS operative

DCP Kushwah added that Mustaqeem had planned a terror strike in Delhi on August 15.

Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday recovered tons of explosives from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh based on inputs given by arrested ISIS operative Mustaqeem during his interrogation.

The police have also recovered an explosive belt the ISIS operative prepared to carry out 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack in Delhi.

The suspect is a native of Balrampur.

The ISIS suspect, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police, was being handled by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) commanders from Afghanistan and was planning to carry out terror acts in India, according to the sources.

The operative was nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief encounter near Ring Road late on Friday. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a pistol were recovered from his possession.

He has been identified as Abu Yusuf Khan.

Abu Yusuf Khan was arrested on Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan after a brief shootout.

The accused was known to be in communication with ISKP operatives on cyberspace, as per the sources.

“Two pressure cooker IEDs were recovered from Mohammad Mustaqeem Khan, alias Abu Yusuf, a resident of Balarampur in Uttar Pradesh.” PS Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell), Delhi Police, said, while addressing a press briefing yesterday.

DCP Kushwah added that Mustaqeem had planned a terror strike in Delhi on August 15.